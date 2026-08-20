Ohio State Athlete Accidentally Leaks Ryan Day’s Hidden Roster Plan

Ryan Day was intending to keep his plans for the upcoming season under wraps, but it looks like his own running back might have spilt the beans. Ja’Kobi Jackson, while answering a question during his media appearance, confirmed the new position of an Ohio State player.

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“When I see [Eddrick Houston] and Smith, Ohio State’s two starting DTs, I got Austin and Luke [Montgomery] right there,” Jackson said on August 19 during a press conference.

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While this did not come as a surprise but rather as a confirmation of Austin Siereveld moving from offensive lineman to right guard. There were rumors since fall camp began that he could be moving to a different position as he was seen taking first-team reps at right guard. However, Day hadn’t made it official in his remarks to the press.

Ja'Kobi Jackson might've accidentally leaked that Austin Siereveld has moved to RG while answering a question from James Smith on Wednesday."When I see (Eddrick Houston and Smith — Ohio State's two starting DTs — I got Austin and Luke (Montgomery) right there," the RB said. pic.twitter.com/XUrLQ8azBd— Josh Poloha (@JorshP) August 20, 2026

While Siereveld started every single game at left tackle during the 2025 season, the coaching staff moved him to right guard for the start of the 2026 preseason camp to maximize the line’s interior strength. Siereveld earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors after logging over 800 snaps and allowing zero sacks all season.

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It will be a change for him. The Lakota East High Schooler was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman nationally in his recruiting cycle.

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On day one of the fall camp, the coaching staff instantly placed Siereveld with the first-team offense at right guard. OL coach Justin Frye had sophomore Ian Moore take snaps at tackle during fall practices. The idea is to get the physical best five linemen on the field, and Siereveld’s move to right guard gives the Buckeyes that option.

For now, Carson Hinzman will be the anchor at center, followed by Luke Montgomery at Center. If Siereveld is at right guard, we’re going to see Ian Moore at left tackle. Cartle Lowe is expected to take the right tackle spot.

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However, Siereveld missed a few days during fall camp due to a minor injury. Ryan Day confirmed the news following Ohio State’s first preseason scrimmage, while also noting that the injury was not serious. He has since been back to practice. That brief absence may have delayed Day’s plan to finalize his starting offensive line rotation.

This offensive line realignment is crucial for Ja’Kobi Jackson. It gives him a much heavier, more physical interior presence right in front of him. Austin stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 325 pounds. He brings a tackle’s strength to the inside. This will perfectly match Jackson’s downhill, low-center-of-gravity running style.

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Morever, it will create wider lanes for inside zone runs. Jackson has openly emphasized the importance of pass blocking as a running back. Having an experienced, Second-Team All-Big Ten lineman like Siereveld handling interior stunts and blitzes makes Jackson’s job in blitz pickup much more predictable.

Jackson took first-team reps in the spring when other backs were sidelined. He is now firmly locked in as a reliable piece of Carlos Locklyn’s running back room. He will benefit directly from an offensive line built for maximum physical power.

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Head coach Ryan Day and coach Carlos Locklyn want three primary backs ready to roll on any given gameday. The newest addition to the Ohio State staff, NFL veteran Arthur Smith, as the new offensive coordinator, is the force behind many of the strategies.

Smith is famous for coordinating Derrick Henry’s 2,000-yard rushing season with the Tennessee Titans. Now he has brought this physical, heavy, pro-style scheme to Columbus for the 2026 season. This offensive philosophy perfectly accommodates both Ja’Kobi Jackson’s rugged frame and Legend Bey’s lightning speed.

Ja’Kobi Jackson’s remarkable journey in college football

Jackson is entering his 7th season of college football. After completing high school, he spent three years playing for Coahoma Community College in Mississippi. He emerged as a three-star prospect and one of the top-rated JUCO running backs in the country. Jacob transferred to the Florida Gators, where he amassed 607 yards and 7 touchdowns on 122 carries.

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He was highly productive as a primary backup in 2024 but saw his 2025 season mostly derailed by a severe injury. Wanting a fresh opportunity, Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal and committed to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility.

On Tuesday, August 11, Jackson earned the distinction of becoming the very first Buckeye newcomer to have his black stripe officially removed during fall camp. This traditional ceremony signifies that he has fully earned the coaching staff’s respect, both on and off the field.

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Isaiah West, who is a fellow RB, praised Jackson on Wednesday, stating, “Ja’Kobi is smooth. Ja’Kobi got good feet and good vision.” Furthermore, Jackson prides himself heavily on his aggressive pass-blocking capability, noting that protecting Julian Sayin is purely about “a will and a want.”