Ohio State Athlete Who Also Played for Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Admits to ‘Childish Mistake’ Still Haunting Him

Cam Calhoun has spent the last few years taking a rather unusual route through college football. Michigan. Utah. Alabama. Now, Ohio State. The final stop is easily the most interesting. Calhoun grew up in Cincinnati, played high school football at Winton Woods, and is now wearing the colors of the program that once watched him make a very different choice inside Ohio Stadium.

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Four years ago, he was at the Horseshoe for The Game as an Ohio State recruiting visitor. Former HC Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan beat the Buckeyes 45-23 that afternoon. Calhoun committed to Michigan on the field. On August 26, Calhoun finally explained why he did it. And he isn’t trying to dress it up.

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“It was a mistake on how I did it,” Calhoun said as per Eleven Warriors on August 26. “I feel like everything I did had a purpose. Just me committing on the field was kind of just like a childish thing. Me and Coach Day talked about that as I was coming in, and I feel like that’s something we both dreaded, just because of the work in the process and the trust.”

“I’m starting the game within the team, but yeah, it was just. I feel like it was just a childish thing. I didn’t get the offer, so I kind of just reacted. But God put me in this position now.”

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Ryan Day finally gave Calhoun the chance he had been waiting for. After spending the 2025 season at Alabama, Calhoun entered the transfer portal, and Ohio State quickly became an option. He committed to the Buckeyes in January and still has two seasons of eligibility left.

Cam Calhoun regrets his decision to commit to Michigan while attending The Game at Ohio Stadium, but he’s happy to be a Buckeye now.“I feel like it was just a childish thing. I didn't get the offer (from Ohio State), so I kind of just reacted. But God put me in this position… pic.twitter.com/5AHNN7WHYx— Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 26, 2026

Calhoun signed with Michigan in 2023 as a four-star prospect from Winton Woods, but his freshman year never really got going despite the Wolverines winning the national championship. He played in only two games before deciding it was time for a change. Interestingly, Jim Harbaugh had also moved on from Ann Arbor after that season.

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Calhoun entered the transfer portal after that season and landed at Utah to play under the current Michigan head coach (Kyle Whittingham). That move changed things for him. Calhoun finally got regular snaps, gained confidence, and started showing why programs had wanted him coming out of high school.

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In Utah, Calhoun played 11 games, made 21 tackles, broke up nine passes, and picked off a pass. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 48.8% completion rate when they targeted him, according to PFF. That season put him back on the radar, and Alabama came calling.

Cam Calhoun has a message for Michigan

After a promising year for the Utes, Alabama became another familiar story for Calhoun, similar to his freshman year. Calhoun appeared in all 14 games in 2025, but most of his work came on special teams. He finished with seven tackles, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery while playing 144 snaps. After getting a much bigger role at Utah, that was a clear step backward. Calhoun entered the transfer portal again after the season, eventually landing at Ohio State.

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“Coach Day really just brought me in, just letting me know that if he allows me to come here, he’s just going to expect the best out of me every day,” Calhoun said. “He wants me to make sure that I grow every single day. No matter if it’s on the field or off the field, just making sure that I’m putting myself in a position to succeed. Even if that means just starting off on special teams and then creating a role for myself within the defense.”

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There is one obvious date circled on Calhoun’s calendar. November 28. Ohio State will host Michigan. That will bring the whole story back to where it started. Calhoun was asked about facing his former program and former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. He did not take shots at either one. He said he has “all respect for Coach Whittingham and the team up north.”

Then came the part Buckeye fans will remember—his message to Michigan.

“Got to get beat,” Calhoun said.

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There is still plenty of work before that game. Ohio State’s starting cornerbacks are expected to be Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez, while Calhoun is fighting for a place in the rotation. He has had a strong preseason and could carve out a meaningful role even if he does not start.