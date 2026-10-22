Ohio State Athlete With 3.41 GPA Named as Finalist For Academic Heisman

In college football, an offensive lineman can spend an entire game doing the work that rarely makes the highlight reel. He has to protect the quarterback, hold his ground against defenders, and help create room for the running game. Away from the field, there is another schedule to manage, with classes, assignments, and plans for life after football. For some players, that second side of college life brings recognition of its own.

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Ohio State has another reason to celebrate one of its veteran players, this time for what he has accomplished both on the field and in the classroom. The Buckeyes’ offensive line has been part of the program’s recent success, including its 2024 national championship run. Now, one of its experienced contributors has earned a place among the country’s leading scholar-athletes, with a national award and a postgraduate scholarship within reach.

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“@HinzmanCarson has been named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, honoring college football’s premier scholar-athlete,” Ohio State Football shared the news on X on October 21.

Imago Indiana’s Josh Hoover (10) is sacked by Ohio State’s Beau Atkinson (12) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

The announcement recognizes Carson Hinzman, who graduated with a 3.41 GPA and is now pursuing postgraduate studies. The National Football Foundation named him one of 18 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on October 21. Often called the “Academic Heisman,” the award recognizes players for their academic work, football performance, and leadership.

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Hinzman’s selection puts him in a group of 18 players chosen from a record 206 semifinalists across NCAA divisions and the NAIA. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the 2026 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments.

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The William V. Campbell Trophy is now in its 37th year. The National Football Foundation will announce this year’s winner at its annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on December 8. The winner’s scholarship will increase to $25,000.

For Ohio State, Hinzman becomes the program’s 24th NFF National Scholar-Athlete and its first since 2024. The recognition follows several years of academic honors during his time with the Buckeyes.

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Hinzman graduated in spring 2025 with a degree in sport industry and is now studying real estate at the postgraduate level. He has been named an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete three times and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times. He was also recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2023.

Hinzman’s academic achievements have come alongside a busy football career. The fifth-year offensive lineman has started at both center and guard, giving Ohio State experience and flexibility across the middle of its offensive line.

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He helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in 2024, when they defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame during their College Football Playoff run. Ohio State’s offensive line allowed just four sacks across those four postseason victories, according to the university’s announcement.

Hinzman earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association in 2025, along with third-team All-Big Ten honors.

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Ohio State was one of only two FBS programs to have a 3,500-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver and a 1,000-yard rusher in both 2024 and 2025. The offensive line has been part of that production, helping the team maintain balance across its offense.

The Buckeyes entered the 2026 season with another strong campaign in progress. Through seven games, the team ranked among the national leaders in passing efficiency and passing offense, while leading the Big Ten in scoring, total offense and passing yards per game, according to Ohio State Athletics.

The Campbell Trophy looks beyond a player’s performance and grades. Leadership and community involvement are also part of the selection criteria, and Hinzman has taken part in several service efforts around Ohio State.

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According to Eleven Warriors, Hinzman has visited patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the James Cancer Hospital, volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and helped prepare meals for people experiencing homelessness.

Moreover, Hinzman is working with his father to establish a foundation called 4apurpose, as per Eleven Warriors. He is also developing Grit and Grain, an initiative focused on supporting elderly farmers. The projects add to his involvement outside football and reflect his interest in helping people in the community.

When will the Campbell Trophy winner be announced?

Hinzman and the other finalists will be honored at the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on December 8. The National Football Foundation will announce the winner during the event.

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The finalist honor already adds to Hinzman’s record at Ohio State: a national championship, All-America recognition and repeated academic honors. The final decision on the Campbell Trophy is still to come, but Hinzman has secured his place among this year’s 18 finalists.