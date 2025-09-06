Ohio State Athletes Script Historic GPA Under AD Ross Bjork & Ryan Day With 97% Job Placement Rate

For nearly two decades, Gene Smith ran Ohio State’s athletic department like a finely tuned machine. Championships piled up, facilities expanded, and the Buckeyes became a national powerhouse. When he retired on June 30, 2024, he left behind a legacy that was both inspiring and intimidating, with sky-high expectations for anyone stepping into his shoes. Ross Bjork officially took over on July 1, 2024, after four months as a senior advisor and immediately made his mark both on and off the field.

Bjork’s first full year as Ohio State’s AD set new academic and career milestones. He received maximum bonuses worth over $2 million. In a new update by The Columbus Dispatch on September 5, it is reported that “Most of the bonus pay was the result of academic achievements. Bjork received $100,000 as the university’s varsity teams averaged a 3.4 grade point average between the fall and spring semesters, as well as $50,000 for a 97% job placement rate among its athletes.” “It’s the best academic year ever, period,” the AD said. The numbers are more than impressive on paper as they signal a department that prioritizes long-term development, not just wins on the field.

The remaining $100,000 in Bjork’s bonuses came from championships and postseason participation across Ohio State sports. This shows that the AD’s rewards are tied not only to academics but also to athletic excellence. Football doesn’t pay a national title bonus, but a January title game appearance still netted him $50,000. Then there’s $25,000 for finishing eighth in the Directors’ Cup (that’s the scorecard ranking all 19 men’s and women’s teams), $15,000 for women’s basketball making the NCAA tourney, and $10,000 for a fifth straight national title. And it gets juicier.

Ross Bjork could have scored $50,000 more for a top-10 Directors’ Cup finish, but he hit the bonus cap. Same story for the $50,000 tied to 78% of Buckeyes being scholar-athletes. Maxed out. Still, his guaranteed paycheck isn’t shabby. $1.65 million base, $350,000 for media and PR, plus $60,000 in fringe benefits. And while the numbers and bonuses tell one side of the story, the real magic happens when those academics and athletics collide, especially on the football field, where Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are proving that excellence in the classroom doesn’t mean compromising on championship dreams.

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are leading the charge on and off the field

On the football field, Ryan Day continues to elevate the Buckeyes. The team consistently posts GPAs above 3.0 while maintaining a national title-caliber performance, proving that excellence in academics and athletics is not mutually exclusive. This dual focus attracts top recruits who want both a winning program and a future beyond college sports. Ross Bjork’s influence extends beyond the classroom and stadium. With a $35 million NIL operation and a roster of Buckeyes thriving in the NFL, he’s showing that playing at OSU is a launchpad for professional and financial success.

“If you just took the wide receiver group and looked at that number…you have some data to back that up,” he told WBNS 10TV back in July, providing a concrete illustration of opportunity for incoming players. Finally, the culture is reinforced by former Buckeyes returning to train with current players. “Not only are they going to see it in the NFL level,” Bjork said. “They’re going to see it in our weight room because these guys are coming back here, going, ‘This is why it works. This is what I did to perform at the highest level’.”

“Football will always be king,” Ross Bjork added. But with historic GPAs, championship banners, and professional pipelines all working together, Ohio State is proving it can dominate every arena, academically, athletically, and professionally.