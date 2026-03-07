Ohio State Bias Trend Exposed After Caleb Downs’ Reported Injury Threatened to Tank His Draft Stock

The college football always hits that weird quiet stretch in February and March. Not because it’s the off-season. But because the tea jar is basically empty. Regardless, the content machine never sleeps, and someone’s gotta print something. This year’s victim is Caleb Downs. The word is that the college football’s best defensive player got flagged with a torn MCL, and analysts are deliberately downplaying his stock. According to Ohio State insiders, this is just another March for them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Looking at this from a more broad perspective this, this does fit in with the trend of Ohio State players getting their stock gone after and rather obscure ways in not just recent seasons,” George Eisner of Eleven Warrior called out the bias hatred against the Buckeyes draftees. “I think, over multiple draft cycles now and multiple instances of different coaches at Ohio State, we were talking before the show started, about going back as far as 2006 or 2007.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eisner is basically saying that players from the Ohio State Buckeyes football program often get strange criticism during the NFL draft process. He thinks this has been happening for many years, not just recently. It feels like there’s always one or another analyst with a bone to pick when it comes to Ohio State stars.

This hate trend really kicked off back in 2007 with Troy Smith. Despite his winning the Heisman in the 2006 season, the combine critics and analysts were hell-bent and obsessed over his height (6’0). They even went as far as saying that he might be a bit too small to make a living in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Forever (@footballforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then you have the weirdly personal critiques. Take Eli Apple, for example. Instead of just talking about his coverage skills, people actually brought up his mom’s social media presence as a distraction and even joked about him not knowing how to cook. It felt less like scouting and more like looking for reasons to nitpick a Buckeye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another example is C. J. Stroud and the test controversy before the draft. Despite outperforming Bryce Underwood in yards (3,688>3,328), touchdowns (41>32), and completion percentage (66.7% >64.5%), people kept bringing it up and comparing him to Bryce Young after they were picked first overall and second overall picks.

Even Marvin Harrison Jr. got burned and torched by NFL analysts for not working out at the combine after racking up (1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns), arguably one of the most enticing wideout seasons in the last couple of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Eisner’s main point is simple: it feels like Ohio State players often get extra criticism or weird stories during draft season. He’s wondering if it happens because Ohio State is such a big program that everyone pays attention to it?

So Dan Hope chimed in with a perfect response:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been following the NFL Draft. I mean, I was literally writing about the NFL draft as an unpaid freelancer back when I was in middle school. So I’ve been following the NFL draft for 20 years now, and this is just part of it: that every year you’re always going to get these stories that come out. It’s a symptom of the fact that you have over three months between the end of a college football season and the NFL draft that people need things to talk about.”

Because of that, random rumors or criticisms about players start showing up. He also says Ohio State players get talked about more for one reason. They are pretty much the most-watched program during the NFL draft season. So, safe to say, the Buckeyes nation need not worry about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, where does this injury leave Caleb Downs?

Aftermath consequences for Caleb Downs.

During the physicals in Indy, reports leaked that doctors flagged him for a torn meniscus. That too with a scary word – “degenerative” ACL.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the NFL world, that’s basically code for ‘his knees might have a shorter shelf life than we’d like.’ Truth be told, teams are a bit skeptical. It scares teams into thinking they might only get four or five elite years out of him. We have seen many great talents get their careers robbed because of ACL and other knee injuries. They are a bit cautious that what if he moves like an old man by the time his second contract rolls around?

Even with these scary-sounding medical labels, we can’t forget who Caleb Downs is. The man walked onto a Nick Saban-led Alabama team as a true freshman. Then he moved to Ohio State and doubled down there by helping them win their first natty since 2016.

Scouts are obsessed with him because he plays the game like he’s already been in the league for five years. Some might even argue that eight years of Caleb Downs is better than twelve years of a regular safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of all this back-and-forth, his draft stock is currently on a wild roller-coaster ride. Before the medical news leaked, he was a lock for the top 5 or top 7 max. We were talking about him going to the Giants or the Washington without a second thought. Now, the draft tea suggests he might slide just a little bit, maybe into the 10-15 range. It’s basically turned into a game of ‘Medical Chicken’ to see who is brave enough to pull the trigger.