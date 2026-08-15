Ohio State Breaks Longstanding Buckeye Tradition With Major Change for Michigan Game 

There is something odd about Ohio State moving Senior Day away from the Michigan game. For years, the final home game has been the natural place for the ceremony. Buckeyes seniors get their moment, families are brought onto the field, and players get one last taste of Ohio Stadium before their college careers end. But not this time.

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Ohio State announced that its 2026 Senior Day ceremony will be held on Sept. 5 at Ball State before the Buckeyes’ first game of the 2026 campaign. 10TV’s Adam King reported that change, noting that the Buckeyes will celebrate their seniors at the start of their final season instead of the end of it. The last home game is Nov. 28 against Michigan, and Ryan Day and company want that afternoon to be left alone.

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There’s more to the date. Jim Tressel, who coached Ohio State to the 2002 national title, will join the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor that day. He is now Ohio’s lieutenant governor. So the opener already has a little more going on. Still, the bigger story is what this means for Michigan Week.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State Defense press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz A detailed view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo at a press conference prior to the Rose Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx ImagexofxSportx iosphotos260350

This isn’t the first time Day has stripped away pregame routine to win a rivalry game. After suffering four straight painful losses to Michigan, Day systematically dismantled the traditional noise surrounding rivalry week. He moved the marching band’s private team performance out of Michigan Week and traded the standard bus ride to Ann Arbor for a quick flight.

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Ryan Day admitted the old approach needed a rethink.

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“I know the past four years hasn’t worked,” he said. “You’ve got to look at these things and try to figure out how to make them better.”

That was pretty telling. Ohio State had spent years treating the Michigan game like a giant event, with traditions stacked on top of traditions. After losing four in a row, including the ugly 13-10 home defeat in 2024, Ryan Day decided the buildup itself needed to change. The result was hard to argue with.

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Ohio State went to Ann Arbor last November and beat Michigan 27-9. The Buckeyes snapped the losing streak and reached the Big Ten Championship Game. Now Senior Day is being moved too.

The whole idea of it is that when Michigan Week arrives, Ohio State wants football to be the only thing that matters. After all, both Ryan Day and Julian Sayin emphasized the importance of the outcome of The Game.

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Ohio State vs. Michigan remains the biggest thing on the schedule

There are 23 seniors on Ohio State’s 2026 roster, along with several players who could leave for the NFL after the season. Jeremiah Smith is one of those players who could be gone after the season. So the September ceremony will still matter. It just won’t feel like the usual goodbye. Ohio State will honor its seniors before their final season even gets going, breaking the tradition of waiting until their last home game.

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Ohio State isn’t the only one changing things up. Georgia moved Senior Day away from Georgia Tech in 2024. South Carolina did it too, with Clemson. The idea is not to pile another event onto a rivalry game. Ryan Day has plenty of reasons to think that way. Michigan won in Columbus in 2022 and 2024, snapping the Buckeyes’ nine-game winning streak at home against the Wolverines. The Buckeyes got some payback last year with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor.

Still, nobody around Ohio State is treating this rivalry like a normal game. That may be why the program is changing things around it. Because when Michigan comes to Columbus on Nov. 28, the Buckeyes don’t want Senior Day and extra ceremony. They want the Wolverines. And considering everything that has happened between these two programs lately, that might be a smart tradition change Ohio State has made.