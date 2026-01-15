Ohio State Captain Makes NFL Draft Announcement as Ryan Day Eyes Multiple Defensive Stars in Transfer Portal

Head coach Ryan Day has spent the last weeks preparing Ohio State for the inevitable. On Tuesday, that reality became official once again when one of the program’s most trusted defensive voices made his decision public, closing a four-year chapter in Columbus. LB Sonny Styles, a three-year starter, team captain, and 2025 Block O recipient, announced he’s going pro.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“First and foremost, I want to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” Sonny Styles began his statement on X on January 14. “I’m an imperfect man serving a perfect God. He has continually shown favor in my life and blessed me with so many opportunities.”

From there, he followed with gratitude to those who carried him to this point. His parents and siblings, his Ohio State teammates, whom he called his second family. Every coach who contributed to his development, from youth football through Columbus. And most pointedly, his father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., who coached him in every sport since age four and modeled the path he ultimately followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to take this next step and represent my Lord, my family, and the Ohio State university as I officially declare for the 2026 NFL draft. Go Bucks!!,” he concluded.



Sonny Styles’ Ohio State career began earlier than most. He reclassified in 2022 to enroll a year ahead of schedule, arriving as a 5-star prospect, the nation’s No. 2 safety, and one of the most physically advanced DBs in the class. A Pickerington Central product, he did not redshirt and contributed immediately, learned multiple positions, and steadily climbed the depth chart. His positional evolution defined his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonny Styles started at safety, handled nickel responsibilities as a sophomore, then shifted deeper in the secondary due to injuries. Ahead of his junior season, Ohio State moved him to linebacker. By the end of it, he was the unit’s anchor. In 2024, he finished second on the team with 100 tackles, adding 10.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was named one of OSU’s four captains alongside Caleb Downs, Austin Siereveld, and Brandon Inniss.

This past season, Sonny Styles recorded 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in 14 games. Across four seasons with Ryan Day, he totaled 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and nine passes defended. He earned first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American honors, which is why NFL evaluators are high on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Sonny Styles as his No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 LB in the class. Bruce Feldman highlighted his testing metrics, including a 40-inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump, and 23.2 MPH top speed, while noting his 675-pound squat. Ryan Day has been public in his acknowledgement for his star calling Styles “one of the best-looking linebackers since I’ve been here” and praising his professionalism as early as his freshman season.

Sonny Styles now joins a loaded group of Buckeyes declaring for the draft, including Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, Carnell Tate, and Kayden McDonald. All five rank inside Mel Kiper’s top 20. It is a reflection of Ohio State’s developmental pipeline, but also a reminder of the roster gaps Ryan Day must now fill. That brings the Buckeyes squarely back to the transfer portal conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Day reloads the defense through the portal

As Sonny Styles exits, Ryan Day is aggressively restocking the defense. Ohio State has already landed Alabama defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw, two of the most coveted defenders in the portal. But they’re not slowing down. Sources indicate the Buckeyes are trending to land another Alabama transfer in safety Cameron Calhoun, a former Utah transfer who appeared in 14 games for the Tide in 2025. If finalized, he would join Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. and Duke safety Terry Moore in a retooled secondary.

Ohio State has added 11 transfers so far and continues to evaluate multiple positions. Wide receiver remains under review, with LSU’s Kyle Parker and Kennesaw State’s Christian Moss drawing interest. Parker’s prior relationship with WRs coach Cortez Hankton keeps the Buckeyes involved despite Auburn momentum. Ryan Day is also targeting a transfer kicker, with Baylor freshman Connor Hawkins emerging as a priority after converting 18 of 22 field goals in 2025.

Truth is, leadership like Sonny Styles is irreplaceable. Production, however, is reloadable and Ryan Day isn’t missing a beat. And Ohio State intends to prove it again before April’s NFL Draft arrives in Pittsburgh.