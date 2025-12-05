Ohio State Coach Had Sleepless Nights in Fear of Chris Henry Jr. Decommitting, Reveals WR’s Mom

Brian Hartline’s departure from Ohio State completely derailed the program’s Early Signing Day. The Buckeyes felt the biggest ripple effect when Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 WR in the 2026 class, chose not to sign. After around two days of dilly-dallying, Henry Jr. has made up his mind, and he’s staying with Ryan Day’s team. While he announced his decision, his mom revealed how the whole ordeal affected Brian Hartline.

“They’re the right fit for me,” said Chris Henry Jr. on the Dec. 5 episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “I made my decision a couple of years ago, and it was the right choice.”

Following the announcement, Brian Hartline did a FaceTime with Chris Henry Jr. and his mom, wishing the new Ohio State wideout well for making the right choice by sticking with the Buckeyes. During the call, Lolieni Tonga, Chris’s mom, told the coach that he can breathe easy now.

“Now you can sleep a little bit better,” she said. “We love you, coach. We’re following you; we’re cheering for you,” Tonga further said on her call with Hartline.