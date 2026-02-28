Ohio State Combine Standouts From Day 2 of the NFL Combine: Lorenzo Styles Tops 40-Yard Dash Timesheet

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis. On Friday, five former Ohio State Buckeyes were supposed to workout in front of all 32 NFL teams. But it looks like not everyone participated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Friday’s group consisted of tight ends and defensive backs. There should’ve been five of them out there, including OSU star safety Caleb Downs, a projected top-10 pick, but only three of them – Davison Igbinosun, Will Kacmarek and Lorenzo Styles Jr. – actually took part in tests and drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Downs was present, but chose to stand by the sidelines as he watched his teammates show off their athletic prowess. But that does not mean he was idle. The star safety took meetings with more than a dozen NFL teams and was fulfilling media obligations. His composure was that of someone who was confident in his choice to abstain.

Downs has decided to do all his testing at Ohio State’s Pro Day later in the spring. Some might say this could hurt his draft stock. But the two-time All-American, reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has little to lose by this decision. He is a proven commodity and NFL teams are more than willing to accept him even if he has no combine tape. But for the remaining three, it was a way to set themselves apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case you missed it, here’s how these former Buckeyes fared at the combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

S Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: UCLA at Ohio State Nov 15, 2025 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3 celebrates with his brother linebacker Sonny Styles 0 after his punt return for a touchdown during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251115_szo_mb3_0285

Just a day after Lorenzo Styles’ brother, Sonny Styles, made headlines at the combine, he did as well. Styles set the fastest 40 time of the weekend by a pretty large margin. His 4.27-second 40-yard dash was far better than anyone else’s time, with the next closest being Toriano Pride’s 4.32. This is the fastest 40-yard dash by a safety prospect at the combine since at least 2003, according to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Styles didn’t just show out in the 40. He also logged a 39-inch vertical leap, which was tied for fourth among safeties. The best jump by a safety was by Genesis Smith out of Arizona at 42.50 inches. Lorenzo only took part in two tests this week, but he performed well enough to earn a 9.96 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of 10. Not many people can score that high and still say they’re the second-most athletic kid in the family. His brother earned a 9.99 yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

40-Yard Dash: 4.27 seconds

Vertical Leap: 39 inches

ADVERTISEMENT

CB Davison Igbinosun

Davison Igbinosun wasn’t as great as his teammate on Friday, but he still tested pretty well. He put up a very respectable 40-yard dash time of 4.45 seconds, which ranked 11th among cornerbacks out of 20 that competed. He also leapt 34 inches in the vertical leap and 10 feet in the broad jump.

But just like Downs, Igbinosun holds an edge that other defensive backs do not, which is who he covered at Columbus. Very few defensive backs get to test themselves against players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith day in and day out. Even though Igbinosun has multiple issues in his style of play that needs to be fixed, its a factor that makes him stand out in the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re all tough. They’re all tough to guard,” Igbinosun said on February 26. “But I would say who stood out the most was Jeremiah Smith. He walked into the building and did some things we’ve never seen before.”

Igbinosun scored an 8.63 RAS with his performance on Friday, which ranks 379th out of 2,779 cornerbacks since 1987.

ADVERTISEMENT

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

Vertical Leap: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

TE Will Kacmarek

Will Kacmarek only competed in two drills during the NFL Combine. He did not run the 40, but he competed in both jumping drills, finishing with a 36-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump, which ranked sixth and eighth among TEs respectively. But he did it as the second-tallest and the fourth-heaviest tight end in the group.

Given his size, these are some very impressive numbers. Kacmarek is currently viewed a late round draft pick/undrafted free agent, but his performance today certainly didn’t hurt his draft stock.

Vertical Leap: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

Ultimately, this combine has established Ohio State’s legacy even more as a pipeline for producing pro ready players that can make an immediate impact on any NFL team, should they choose to draft them. Players like Caleb Downs are so good that they can even choose to not participate at the combine and still be ensured as a top 5 draft pick. This will massively help in recruiting for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in the coming months.