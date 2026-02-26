Ohio State DB Makes ‘Toughest’ Admission on Jeremiah Smith While Reflecting on Career Under Ryan Day

December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 reacts after making a catch during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_364 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Ohio State has sent an 11-player contingent to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Carnell Tate, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Arvell Reese are already predicted to be top picks in the draft. The rest are looking to showcase their skills to improve their stock. One of those players is OSU’s ace cornerback, who is touted as a mid-round pick. But his experience with Jeremiah Smith gives him the edge he needs.

Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun, in his Combine interview, talked about being forged with fire at Columbus and playing against elite WRs. Amongst all the WRs, though, Jeremiah Smith stood out for him.

“They’re all tough. They’re all tough to guard,” Igbinosun said on February 26. “But I would say who stood out the most was Jeremiah Smith. He walked into the building and did some things we’ve never seen before.”

Igbinosun is no stranger to elite competition, having battled All-SEC receivers like Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo at Ole Miss before arriving at Ohio State. But even after lining up against future first-rounders like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka at practice, it was the true freshman Jeremiah Smith who left the biggest impression. Smith saw Igbinosun’s remarks and took to X to thank him. He shared the video with the caption “🤝🏾💯.”

The two acknowledging each other is a reflection of the ‘Iron sharpens Iron’ mentality that Ryan Day has built at Ohio State. During his three years at the Buckeyes, Igninosun was part of some legendary defenses under Jim Knowles and Matt Patricia. At the same time, the other side of the ball also held its end of the bargain. All of that was achieved at the practice field.

“Practices are very intense,” Davison said about his time under Ryan Day. “There’s a standard playing quarterback at Ohio State. There’s a standard playing receiver at Ohio State. So practices are very intense. It’s how we like them.”

Davison Igbinosun’s childhood NFL team is pursuing him

Davison Igbinosun is coming off a solid 2025 season in which he totaled 52 tackles, defended 6 passes, and recorded 2 interceptions. Before that, in 2024, the Union, New Jersey, native was instrumental in OSU’s natty run, accumulating 45 tackles, defending 9 passes, and intercepting 2.

In the natty final against Notre Dame, his 4 tackles and work in limiting Jaden Greathouse and Beaux Collins stood out as OSU won 34-23. Unfortunately, he didn’t win against Michigan in his first two matchups. However, the Buckeyes finally beat the Wolverines last year. And in the final regular season game of his college career, Igbinosun intercepted Bryce Underwood to cement a 27-9 victory.

Now, as he charts his NFL trajectory, he is already being pursued by his childhood NFL team.

“I wouldn’t mind that at all,” Igbinosun said about getting drafted by the Giants. “I’ve met with the Giants. It was nice, just talking to the home team, like just growing up as a kid from Jersey. Of course, I had dreams of playing for the home team.”

The New York Giants have a first- and a second-round pick each, but probably won’t use them on Igbinosun. Apart from that, the team has a fourth- and a fifth-round (143rd) pick, and that’s where Joe Schoen will likely draft the OSU CB.

Apart from the Giants, several mock drafts have linked the CB to go to the Jaguars. The Athletic’s mock draft has placed Igbinosun as high as the 56th overall pick, going to the Jaguars. They have impending secondary needs, and drafting a physical 6’2″ and 195 lb CB in Igbinosun makes a lot of sense.

“Liam Coen also has a relationship with Ohio State coach Ryan Day, so he should be plenty familiar with the program’s draft prospects,” The Athletic’s mock draft predicted.