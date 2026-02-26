Ohio State DE Makes Surprise Combine Announcement as NFL Draft Fate Nearly Confirmed

December 7, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry 92 waves to the crowd prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251207_zaf_s304_048 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

December 7, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry 92 waves to the crowd prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251207_zaf_s304_048 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

While most top Ohio State prospects follow a proven path to the NFL Draft, that is not the case for DE Caden Curry. For players looking to improve their stock at the Combine, every activity is an opportunity to impress teams. Even then, Curry has made an ‘oddball choice.’

Caden Curry announced that he will only participate in positional drills at the Combine on Thursday. He will do his measurements at Ohio State’s Pro Day. According to the DE, he just wants to put his best foot forward.

“I feel like we had a late season, obviously, from the start, and I feel like I’ve been getting better every week with my technique and the way I’m fundamentally doing stuff. I just want to prepare to give my best numbers.

“I feel like being in the atmosphere of Ohio State and just reminiscing from all those times and those hard workouts, I feel like I’ll put up my best numbers on Pro Day.”

Athletes skipping tests at the Combine is nothing new. However, it’s usually done by prospects who are pretty much guaranteed to go as a top pick. Caden Curry, unlike his OSU teammates Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Carnell Tate, is projected to go as a mid-draft pick. The league’s dicey prospect grade of 6 suggests Curry may be trying to avoid a poor performance that could hurt his stock.

A reason his stock is low is that he has only one full season as a starter, forced to sit behind players JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. Curry also had special teams reps before the 2025 season. But last season, he managed to emerge as a star in an already star-studded OSU defense. Curry was second in the Big Ten in sacks (11) and hauled in 66 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

During that run, the DE showed that he has a good burst off the line. He also has a relentless motor and really active hands. According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, the DE has a strong base and upper body to knock blockers off-balance. But Curry seems to lack the aggressiveness demanded for the position. It’s clear that he will need to develop a lot in the NFL before getting to be a part of a pro defensive line.

Still, Curry can be a prospect that’s worth some intrigue. Though he hasn’t had a lot of experience, he was the anchor of a defensive line that had no starter from the previous season.

Why Caden Curry Could Be A Draft Day Riser

The Ohio State DE will definitely find a home in the draft. But there is an extremely narrow chance that Curry will be able to do so by Day 2 itself. Buckeye Talk co-host Stefan Krajisnik explained this theory.

“I think the mix of versatility with production and then the motor that he plays with—I think there’s going to be an NFL team that sees him and says, ‘We can take a shot here early in the fourth round and make sure that he doesn’t drop.'”

By the time the fourth round arrives, teams are looking for players who can grow. Caden Curry has proven enough that his ceiling is high, and he can reach it if he gets time. He’s also uniquely athletic for his position because he has participated in special teams. That versatility is also something that teams could target. It will put Curry in a position much more difficult than that of his other defensive teammates in the draft. But he is ready for it.

“You’ve just got to earn it,” Curry told the press at the Combine. “You’re going against the best every day, and you’ve got guys that are really good ahead of you. You’ve just got to wait your time and believe in the process. … You just have to stick it out.”