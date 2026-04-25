Ohio State DT Breaks Down in Tears After Early Second-Round NFL Draft Selection

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald didn’t plan for it to go this way. He showed up to the NFL Draft on Thursday in Pittsburgh, thinking they would call his name in the first round. But you can imagine what he felt when it passed without him getting a spot. That’s why what happened on Friday night hit home.

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When the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft took place, emotions overflowed. The Houston Texans traded up to No. 36, sacrificing picks 38 and 91 and jumping ahead of the New York Giants. With that trade, they picked Kayden McDonald. And when that call came, the Buckeye star broke down in tears. He hugged his family, grabbed that Texans cap, and walked toward the stage, trying to keep it together.

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Then, as he reached the stage, he had a long, emotional embrace with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. There’s a reason for that personal touch because after the first round wrapped, Goodell made his way over to Kayden McDonald. He told him to come back the next night, saying he wanted to see him get his moment the right way. So Friday night’s pick was like closure.

“It’s emotional,” Kayden McDonald said on stage, fighting through it. “I know I’m supposed to be here. I’m just so blessed, I’m just so thankful. Where I came from, and now I’m here, it’s a blessing.”

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Kayden McDonald had a successful stint in Columbus. But this moment was bigger than sacks, tackles, or draft boards because of what he did away from the field. He has been deeply involved in charitable work in Ohio. He had been showing up even when no one was watching. There’s no reward for the consistency he showed in community outreach, youth programs, and giving back. Still, that was him.

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This wasn’t just about getting drafted. It was about acknowledging the grind, the patience, and everything he poured into becoming more than just a player. As ESPN’s Booger McFarland put it in real time, “Mama don’t have to work no more.” Still, his off-field work doesn’t overshadow his football talent because the Texans didn’t trade up out of sentiment. They did it because they saw a problem-solver in the middle of their defense.

At Ohio State last season, Kayden McDonald was dominant. After recording 65 tackles, nine for loss, and three sacks, he earned First-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. But what truly intrigued the Texans is his ability to wreck run games.

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Why the Houstons traded up for Kayden McDonald

Scouts were skeptical about Kayden McDonald’s pass-rush ability, which likely pushed him out of the first round. But Houston is betting on what he already does at a high level and what he can still become. Pro Football Focus graded him as the best run defender in college football, logging 30 run stops and 16 tackles for loss or no gain.

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The Texans already had one of the top units in the NFL last season. So, they’re not trying to fix a weakness with this move. Kayden McDonald will now show up in a front that already has Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The Texans traded up with the Raiders to ensure the Giants couldn’t draft him first. New York likely wanted this DT after their need at the position opened up following the Dexter Lawrence trade.

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But come back to Friday night for a second. A 300-pound DT, standing on stage, crying like a kid who just realized everything changed because it really did. The wait, the doubt, the tears all built to that one moment.

This is the start of something bigger than a draft story. Kayden McDonald earned every second of it, and Houston might’ve just landed the kind of player who changes more than just a defensive front.