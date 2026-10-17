Ohio State Faces Boos, Expletive Chants from Indiana Crowd after Ryan Day Brushes off Hostility Concerns

Ryan Day walked into Memorial Stadium expecting a hostile reception from Indiana fans, but the Hoosiers had more than noise planned for Ohio State.

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Ahead of the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi about preparing his team for the deafening noise expected during this heated rivalry. Was he concerned? No. Instead, the head coach offered a balanced take on the challenge ahead.

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“We’ve played in a couple of tough environments this year already, so it’s going to be a great environment here today. We know that,” Ryan Day told Rinaldi on the Big Noon Kickoff show. “But I talked to the team about what an opportunity. You know, life’s all about opportunities, and this is a huge opportunity for us to really set the trajectory for the rest of the season for us.”

However, Day may have expected noise, but not this level of hostility. His measured tone contrasted sharply with the intensity that followed. According to CFB analyst Dan Hope on X, Indiana fans relentlessly booed the Buckeyes, while the student section took things further with a “F*** Ohio” chant.

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The energy surrounding the game had been building since Friday night, and by Saturday morning, Bloomington was already buzzing with excitement. Hours before kickoff, fans filled the streets and packed the bars, turning the city into a sea of red and cream ahead of the biggest game of the year.

According to FOX Sports’ Ben Portnoy, fans were already showing the rivalry’s intensity hours before kickoff. Outside Upstairs Pub and Kilroy’s on the city’s famous Kirkwood Avenue, lines stretched down the street, with some fans wrapped in Hoosier-themed blankets as the excitement continued to build.

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Former Indiana center Mike Katic brought the energy to FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” broadcast at The Upstairs Pub, rallying the crowd with a bold declaration: “The biggest game in Bloomington history.”

“We have the best team in America, the best fans in America, the best university in America,” he shouted before leading the crowd in a “Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers” chant.

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Even veteran Indianapolis Star journalist Zach Osterman, who has called Bloomington home for two decades, was left in awe of the magical scenes unfolding ahead of the game.

“Lived here 20 years. Never seen Bloomington like this,” he wrote on X.

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The rivalry and buildup surrounding the game have been unlike anything else, and for good reason. For decades, Ohio State dominated Indiana, leaving the Hoosiers to endure one defeat after another.

Indiana hadn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988 before finally toppling the Buckeyes in 2025 and ending a 37-year drought.

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Decades of frustration, humiliation, and pent-up desire for revenge finally gave way in 2025, but the intensity of the rivalry hasn’t faded. If anything, it has carried into this season, adding even more fuel to an already fiery showdown.

From the FOX Sports set, analyst Brady Quinn captured the intensity of the atmosphere, describing it as “a crazy environment” unlike anything Bloomington had witnessed during an Ohio State game.

Saturday’s showdown also carries extra weight, as Indiana and Ohio State meet for the 100th time.

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Additionally, the matchup marks a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, in which the Hoosiers stunned the top-ranked Buckeyes 13-10 to snap a 30-game losing streak in the series.