Ohio State’s humiliating 31-28 loss to Nebraska wasn’t enough drama in Lincoln. A Buckeyes fan added to the embarrassment by getting physical with Nebraska supporters before being ejected from Memorial Stadium, flipping off the home crowd on his way out.

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The Buckeyes needed a win in Lincoln to keep their season alive, and they didn’t get one. The Buckeyes lost 31-28 to Nebraska, which hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent since 2016. They walked into Memorial Stadium at No. 14 in the CFP rankings, with the Oregon loss on November 7 still fresh, and no three-loss team has made the bracket.

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“Ohio State fan ejected from Saturday’s game against Nebraska,” Gregory D. Jackson reported the incident via an X post. “He was chirpy all game and got physical with Nebraska fans during the 4th quarter.” The video caught him giving the middle finger to the crowd while the officials walked him out.

This was a road game for the Buckeyes, so he was a visitor in a sold-out building. Memorial Stadium announced an attendance of 85,699, marking the 417th straight sellout, and the home crowd had waited a decade for a win like this. Nebraska was 6-4 and unranked, and Ohio State needed this one, plus a win against Michigan, to have any shot at the playoff.

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However, the Ohio State fan wasn’t the only one in trouble during the Nebraska game. After the final whistle, a video appeared to show a Buckeyes player swinging at a Nebraska fan during the field storm. Fans on X pointed to the player as linebacker Riley Pettijohn, who was making his first career start. Two weeks earlier, defensive lineman John Walker appeared to spit at a USC fan after the Trojans’ 30-18 win.

As of Monday, no punishment has been announced for anyone. Ohio State and the Big Ten haven’t commented, and the Big Ten has no set fine schedule for field storms. There is precedent for a suspension. Nebraska’s own Kellen Huston sat out a game in 2003 after punching a Missouri fan during a field storm.

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While Ohio State fans and players were unruly, Nebraska fans had some fun of their own. One walked out with what looked like a row of bleachers. Campus police later said it was a bench from the south stadium, which was surrendered a block away, with no citations issued.

Meanwhile, Ryan Day had plenty to say about his team after the brutal loss to the Cornhuskers.

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“I’ll just say again, when you lose a game, you lose the game as a team,” Day said. “It was not good enough as a group. For me to sit here and point out one group that came up short in this game would not be right because it took all of us to lose this game. I think we all recognize the things that we’ve come up short in this year, and so I’m just as frustrated as anybody.”

The game itself got away from Ohio State. Nebraska led 21-7, the Buckeyes tied it at 21 in the third quarter, and then it fell apart. John Hohl hit a 33-yard field goal. Luke Fahey’s pass for Jeremiah Smith was picked off by Victor Evans III.

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Anthony Colandrea turned that into a 26-yard touchdown to Quinn Clark for a 31-21 lead. Ja’Kobi Jackson cut it to 31-28 with 3:52 left, but Nebraska ran it six straight times and kept the ball. The Huskers went 10-for-16 on third down and held it for 35:05, while Smith finished with six catches, 165 yards, and two scores.

Nebraska plays at Iowa on Friday at 11 a.m., while Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday at noon ET, with its playoff hopes gone and a lot to answer for off the field.