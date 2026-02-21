Ohio State Fans in Disbelief Over Julian Sayin’s Transformation as OSU QB Delivers Spring Game Message

This year’s spring game in Columbus will present fans with a different sight. Ohio State will split into Scarlet and Gray as spring ball begins March 10, giving Buckeye Nation its annual sneak peek at what’s coming this fall. But fans are already seeing a transformation in their starting QB and it had to do with Julian Sayin’s hair.

On February 20, Julian Sayin popped up in a hype video alongside Jeremiah Smith promoting the Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game.

“What’s up, Buckeye Nation? Can’t wait to see you guys at the Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game on April 18th,” Smith said to the camera.

Standing behind him, holding jerseys, Julian Sayin added, “We got some cool memorabilia for you guys and signed jerseys. We’ll see you guys April 18th in the Shoe. Go Bucks!”

At first, it’s just standard stuff until fans zoomed in because Julian Sayin didn’t look like Julian Sayin. The usual “Cali-style” flow, that long, loose, helmet-flip hair that’s become part of his brand, was gone.

“What the f— did Julian do to his hair,” one shocked fan posted.



But here’s the funny part as this isn’t even new territory. Around this same time last year, Julian Sayin also debuted a shorter look. In February, he showed up at the Ohio State-Michigan basketball game rocking what fans jokingly called a “QB1 haircut,” which is basically a buzz cut. Some even compared it to the clean-cut look of Will Howard after he led the Buckeyes to a national title run. Fans are making more comparisons this year but we’ll get on that shortly.

Before that, if you’re wondering why Ohio State leaned into the promo now, follow the money and the momentum. Tickets for the 2026 Buckeye Sports Group Spring Game go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 20. General admission is $13. Reserved AA deck seats run $30, club seating $60, and parking is free. Kickoff is set for noon on April 18 at Ohio Stadium, and BTN will televise it.

Club-level fans get the premium treatment with pop-up shop access with student-athlete signed memorabilia and a signed photo from Ohio State’s win at Michigan last November. Names attached to those photos include Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, Brandon Innis, Eddrick Houston, Ryan Day, and potentially Jeremiah Smith and others.

For an extra dollar, fans can enter raffles for 250 exclusive items, including a signed Jeremiah Smith national championship jersey and a Julian Sayin scarlet jersey. But let’s get back to the haircut because that’s what everyone’s actually talking about.

Fans can’t unsee Julian Sayin’s new look

Once Julian Sayin went public with his new look, comparisons flowed. “Julian looks like Sam Hubbard now,” one fan posted, referencing longtime Cincinnati Bengals DE. The comparison is about vibe and fans clearly see their QB’s similarities with the the former Buckeye.

Another user zoomed in tight on Julian Sayin’s face and shared a screenshot. “Save him,” they wrote. It’s dramatic but that’s college football.

When your hairstyle trends like this, you know people are paying attention. “Oh damn that’s Julian 😭😭” read another reaction. That’s the kind of comment that says fans had to double-check to make sure it wasn’t a lookalike.

Then there’s the Kyle McCord comparison. “Julian is slowly morphing into Kyle McCord,” another fan wrote. The ex Buckeye starter who later transferred before entering the NFL, remains a polarizing figure in Columbus.

And then there was the most straightforward question of all. “Why did he cut his hair 😂😂” another wrote. And that’s because Julian Sayin’s flowing hairstyle had become part of his QB identity. Seeing it gone feels strange. But the haircut chatter will fade the moment he starts throwing in the Shoe.