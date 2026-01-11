Ohio State Feel Concerned as Ryan Day Struggles to Fill Key Roster Hole In Transfer Portal

One of the biggest failures for Ohio State this season was backing Jayden Fielding as a starting kicker throughout the season. Fielding failed to perform in big games and in crucial moments that kicked OSU out of the College Football Playoff. The situation is so bad right now with fan backlash that Fielding is having to go to class with protection. That’s when you know things have hit the roof! Obviously, Ryan Day’s Ohio was expected to look for a new kicker, but the portal update also brings no good news.

According to J Book of Bucknuts, Ohio State still doesn’t have a kicker on the roster with just a week to go in the portal.

Now, for starters, Jan. 16 is the deadline to enter the portal, not to sign. Ohio State has time to bring players in and get them cleared for the spring semester. Nevertheless, the situation is for sure dire. They were just linked to Cooper Ranvier, who finished the 2025 season 21-for-25 on field goals (84%). But even after the mutual interest from him, he eventually landed in Tennessee.

Of course, there is the underlying concern with Jayden Fielding, who has exhausted his eligibility and won’t be available for the 2026 season. Fielding didn’t have the best season, achieving only a 76.5% completion rate on the kicks. Plus, he missed crucial kicking attempts this season, for example, the 28-yard field goal against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game. Even against Miami at the Cotton Bowl, he missed a 49-yard field goal in the first half when OSU was 0-14.

That’s not all!

Jackson Courville, the backup for Fielding, who didn’t have a single field goal attempt for the Buckeyes this season, entered the portal, too. He is a strong-legged transfer from Ball State and has left the program after a lone season at Columbus. Jackson Courville announced his departure to the OSU fans through X with a thank-you note immediately following the Cotton Bowl loss to Miami.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” wrote Jackson Courville. “Thank you to Coach Keys, Coach Daniel, the strength staff, my teammates, and everyone in the Woody that has been a part of my journey during my time in Columbus. I’ll cherish the relationships I’ve built as a Buckeye and I’m excited for what lies ahead!”

Ohio State’s former WR star Garrett Wilson even posted on social media that the Buckeyes need to be prioritizing kickers; however, Ryan Day and the OSU staff haven’t received any commitment from a transfer kicker yet.

Ryan Day’s OSU offered two kickers for 2026

Immediately following the CFP loss, Ryan Day’s OSU extended a scholarship offer to one of the top kicking recruits in the country of the 2026 class, Jacobo Echeverria. The five-star prospect officially announced that he has received an offer from OSU after a conversation with Gunner Daniel and coaches.

“After a great conversation with @theGunnerDaniel and Coach Keys,” Echeverria wrote on X, “I’m BLESSED to receive my 7th D1 offer from THE @OhioStateFB. @CoachJunko_USC @HKA_Tanalski @KohlsHighlights @kt_recruiting”

Echeverria has a high school record of completing 17 of 18 field goals, which includes a 41-yard goal. He also scored in 54 of 56 extra point conversion attempts. Though the number looks impressive, the Buckeyes likely wouldn’t pin all their kicking hopes on the true freshman, for which they need an experienced kicker through the transfer portal.

OSU indeed targeted Illinois transfer kicker David Olano, issuing an offer on January 4th. Olano has a track record as a starter with the Fighting Illini, starting all 13 games this past season, completing 20 of 23 extra point conversion attempts, and 17 of 20 field goal attempts. He’s been the consistent kicker the Buckeyes desperately needed, but there is no progress yet on the potential commitment, entering the final week of the portal.