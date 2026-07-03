Ohio State 5-Star Commit Leaves Door Open as Miami Refuses to End Flip Pursuit

A verbal commitment is more like a strong hint than a finished deal. Even with DJ Jacobs publicly backing Ohio State for months, nobody is calling this race finished. Miami certainly isn’t. The Hurricanes already won one major battle against the Buckeyes by beating Ryan Day’s team in the Cotton Bowl. Now Mario Cristobal is trying to win another one on the recruiting trail.

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According to On3’s EJ Holland, Miami has chosen not to stop pursuing DJ Jacobs despite his remaining committed to Ohio State. The Hurricanes believe they have a shot, and reports suggest they are still actively working to flip the nation’s top-ranked edge prospect. The 5-star edge rusher himself hasn’t completely closed the conversation either.

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“I’m as close as you can get to being done,” he said. “Nothing is ever final. Anything can happen, but I’m very solid with Ohio State, and it would take a lot to change that.”

That is about as firm as a pledge can sound without saying the recruitment is done. But some of his words are enough to keep rival coaching staff hopeful for a potential flip. And Miami believes this recruitment still has another chapter. National recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong made the Hurricanes’ intentions clear.

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“They are going to push like hell,” he said while discussing the Hurricanes’ pursuit.

There is a clear reason behind this push. Before Ohio State surged late and secured DJ Jacobs’ commitment in December, Miami was viewed as the favorite. Mario Cristobal and his staff built strong relationships early, and they haven’t walked away simply because another school landed the verbal pledge.

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Wiltfong adds that conversations between Miami and the Blessed Trinity Catholic standout continue even as he plans to attend multiple Ohio State games this fall. He even admitted he would have “zero surprise” if the Canes eventually pulled off the flip.

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That confidence isn’t coming out of nowhere. Miami has already made a habit of flipping elite recruits this cycle, stealing CB Donte Wright from Georgia, edge rusher Jaiden Bryant from LSU, and DB Ai’King Hall from Oregon. The Hurricanes have shown they’re willing to stay patient and persistent until signing day. That track record alone makes this recruitment worth monitoring. But Miami isn’t the only threat Ohio State is facing for DJ Jacobs’ commitment.

Georgia remains a legitimate factor because DJ Jacobs is a double Bulldog legacy. His father played DT for Georgia, while his mother starred for the Bulldogs’ basketball program. Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, who also coached Miami, is his godfather, giving Athens deep personal connections that can’t be ignored. Besides, he’s from Roswell, GA. Even so, Ohio State remains in front today.

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Ohio State still controls the race for DJ Jacobs

For all the outside noise, Ohio State continues to hold the strongest position. DJ Jacobs returned to Columbus for his official visit in June and walked away feeling even better about his decision.

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“It’s the same every time,” he said. “I love it even more. Every time I am there, it feels like home, and it is just great to be there.”

He also praised Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes’ staff for treating him the same after his commitment.

“They’re not recruiting me any differently,” he said. “I told them I’m locked in, and I just love them, but they stay the same. The communication is great.”

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The biggest selling point for DJ Jacobs, though, wasn’t facilities or championships.

“It’s the people in the building,” he explained. “My dad always told me to go somewhere you’d still want to be even on the bad days, and that’s Ohio State for me.”

Ohio State also has plenty of evidence to support its recruiting pitch. This past NFL Draft saw four Buckeye defenders selected within the first 36 picks, including three front-seven players.

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Out of Ohio State’s 17 commitments, none carries more importance than DJ Jacobs. He’s viewed as a potential instant-impact defender and arguably the cornerstone of the Buckeyes’ 2027 recruiting class. Miami may refuse to quit, Georgia may still have family ties, and plenty can change before December. But until someone actually pulls DJ Jacobs away from Columbus, Ohio State still owns the lead in one of college football’s biggest recruiting battles.