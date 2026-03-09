Ohio State Football Charging $13 for Perk Fans Previously Enjoyed for Free

For decades, the first glimpse of the next Ohio State Buckeyes team was a free rite of passage for its fan base. However, the cost of watching Ohio State football is climbing, and now even the spring scrimmage will hit fans’ wallets.

That’s right, fans will now have to pay to attend the Buckeyes’ traditional spring game. While supporters were already unhappy about the $8 ticket introduced last season, the renewed pricing raises the cost to $13 for standard seats. Interestingly, that price only applies to regular seating. Premium tickets are more expensive, with premium and premium row seats reaching up to $150 and $300, respectively.

For decades, the Scarlet and Gray exhibition was a cherished, family-friendly tradition where local fans could pack the Shoe without touching their wallets. It was a low-stakes celebration of Ohio State football accessible to everyone. Turning it into a ticketed event fundamentally shifts who can afford to casually attend a simple practice.

But why did Ohio State insist on keeping the ticket pricing? The program justifies this move to monetize the spring games, making the game into a fan experience event over the typical practice. But let’s be honest about the timing. With massive revenue-sharing models reshaping college athletics, athletic departments are desperately hunting for new income streams.

Monetizing a spring exhibition isn’t just about covering basic operational costs anymore, but a necessary and calculated pivot to help fund an increasingly expensive, multi-million-dollar championship roster. Ironically, fans are paying more for a product that features less actual football. As programs prioritize injury prevention and transfer portal management, modern spring games often resemble glorified 7-on-7 drills rather than physical scrimmages.

Ohio State is asking supporters to pay a premium for what is essentially a strictly controlled walkthrough.

Despite the criticism, the price hike hasn’t deterred the Buckeye faithful, as many of the rows closest to the field are reportedly sold out. In a way, the traditional spring game is now developing into more of a spring showcase for the Buckeyes.

The game is set for next month at Ohio Stadium, so fans still have some time before they see the Buckeyes back in action. Until then, the team will begin a month-long stretch of spring practice. So, if fans are being asked to pay more, who are the players they’ll be paying to see? Let’s take a look at that front.

Ohio State players to watch on spring day

Ohio State has scheduled 15 spring practice sessions starting March 10, with the spring game set for April 18. Fans will get a chance to see star players like Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, and Jeremiah Smith back on the field. Some new faces will also be introduced, including former Alabama teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw.

Imago Julian Sayin took the lead in the Heisman race after his performance against PSU on Saturday.

However, one of the most anticipated names on the roster will be five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. With so much hype surrounding the young receiver, fans will be eager to see what he can bring to Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the days of a free afternoon have now been sacrificed to the relentless financial engine of modern college athletics. Tradition has officially given way to monetization. But if Ohio State expects fans to fund this premium showcase, the pressure is squarely on Ryan Day’s squad to deliver on the field and justify the new price of admission.