Ohio State Football Faces Major Questions After Final Practice Ahead of Spring Game

Here we are. 15 practices, 51 new faces, and a final tune-up before the spring game lights up at the Shoe. Ryan Day is staring at a roster that looks talented but Friday’s final spring practice suggests otherwise. The defense walked out of there feeling great. And you know what works for one side of the ball doesn’t work for the other. So yeah, it’s the offense that walked away with big questions.

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Ohio State DBs were everywhere and played dominant football. Reports made it clear that the Buckeye WRs, outside of the exception in Jeremiah Smith, couldn’t get separation. There’s only one way to look at this because that’s either a sign of an elite secondary or an underprepared passing game. And on Friday, the QBs didn’t get much favor.

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Julian Sayin, the QB1, threw a bad interception without pressure or confusion. It was just a flat miss which raised eyebrows and he wasn’t alone either. Tavien St. Clair had his own rough stretch, including a poor read that didn’t sit well with Ryan Day. At one point, he was pulled briefly after a wrong check. And that’s how a tune-up turned into a red flag.

Saturday is an audition for the future of the offense itself. As Julian Sayin wears the black non-contact jersey and likely won’t take many hits, St. Clair is going to get his chances. This is his stage to prove he’s more than just potential. A year ago, he completed just 11 of 15 passes for 116 yards, with flashes overshadowed by two interceptions. Now, with a year under his belt, the expectation has risen. But if Friday showed us anything, he’s still a work in progress.

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Imago December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 drops back for a pass during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_267 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

This spring game was already leaning pass-heavy and now it has no choice. With injuries piling up in the RB room, Ohio State is walking into Saturday with limited options. This means the QBs are going to have to throw the ball a lot. That puts the spotlight right back on Arthur Smith, the new OC trying to reshape this attack. Fans can expect more under-center looks, more play-action, maybe even a shift away from the shotgun-heavy identity they’ve grown used to. But nothing would matter if the WRs can’t get open.

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Jeremiah Smith is still that guy, who’s very likely to show everyone he’s the best player on the field. But behind him, there are questions. Brandon Inniss is expected to lock down the slot, but even his role isn’t entirely settled. He could play outside but who would fill that inside role consistently? Transfers like Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker are battling for relevance.

Ohio State also boasts freshmen like Brock Boyd and Chris Henry Jr., who are trying to force their way into the rotation. For all the talent, right now, that room is still crowded and unclear. And if that lack of separation carries into the spring game, this could become a fall problem waiting to happen. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, there’s confidence building.

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Ohio State’s defense is taking over

Caleb Downs isn’t walking through that door anymore but this secondary might not drop off as much as people think. Former 5-star CB Devin Sanchez looks like he’s taken that second-year leap while transfer Dominick Kelly is already pushing for serious playing time. Both of them stood out on the Student Appreciation Day as well as on Friday’s last spring practice.

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Kelly could force his way onto the field, possibly sliding Jermaine Mathews inside, while McClain anchors a safety group that includes multiple playable pieces. Then there’s Jaylen McClain who has been steady, maybe even the best of the group. It’s a unit that’s hunting right now and if it translates on Saturday, it’ll raise expectations for Matt Patricia’s defense heading into the summer.

Ohio State’s WR room has been the identity as of late. There are a bunch of talented guys fighting for relevance behind Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss. But the elite Buckeye defense is a challenge to their identity. If the DBs keep winning these matchups the way they have in practice, they could flip the narrative. Still, the spring game isn’t about final answers but it will show what Ohio State actually is right now.