Ohio State Freshman Lands Spot on Major Polynesian Award Watch List

Helaman Casuga beat Chris Henry Jr. to last year’s Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award, but Henry did not let the disappointment define the experience. Months later, he was back among Polynesian stars at the Polynesian Bowl, scoring Team Mauka’s first touchdown before saying, “It’s been a great experience to, you know, just be around the best.”

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Now, the Ohio State star is back in the spotlight, this time with his name attached to an even bigger honor. The Ohio State Athletics official X handle announced that Chris Henry Jr.’s name has officially been added to the Polynesia player of the Year watch list.

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If we go by the same pattern as last year, this year’s Polynesian Player of the Year will be announced in December, giving him plenty of time to prove himself before then. Henry joined Ohio State as the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and the No. 1 college football recruit coming out of California.

Although his junior season was severely affected by a knee injury, he closed out his Mater Dei career with 28 catches for 607 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Even though his production was limited by injuries, his resume still earned him Navy All-American honors and an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl despite his shortened senior campaign.

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As soon as he arrived at Ohio State, he made sure to make a name for himself, catching four passes for 96 yards in the spring game. One of the biggest highlights of the year came back in April, when he hauled in a 40-yard touchdown from quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

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Ohio State is going through its fall camp as it prepares for the upcoming regular season, and Chris Henry Jr. is a crucial part of head coach Ryan Day’s plans as the Buckeyes look to add another elite wide receiver alongside Jeremiah Smith. While speaking to the media after the team’s first scrimmage, the head coach praised Henry Jr. for how he has carried himself throughout training.

“He’s made a lot of plays. He doesn’t look like a freshman anymore. I’m excited to see where this goes for him,” said the head coach.

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There’s no doubt that Henry Jr. was highly successful as a player during his high school tenure, but will he be able to put up the same performance at the college level? That question is yet to be answered, but a careful look at his skills and past gives us an idea of what to expect.

Chris Henry Jr. could give Ohio State another weapon in title push

While it’s certainly true that with Jeremiah Smith still a Buckeye for at least one more season, Henry will not be Ohio State’s top option as a freshman. However, his production so far has shown that Ryan Day could make an exception in certain games. In addition, with Carnell Tate gone, the team is already looking for at least one other receiver to step up, and Chris Henry Jr. appears to be filling that void perfectly.

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Standing 6’5″, Henry gives Ohio State a massive target on the outside. While his track background makes him a legitimate speed threat, his size could be even more lethal for the Buckeyes, especially in the red zone.

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“Should Henry Jr.’s skill set translate to the college level, there’s no denying that he will have a chance to build off the success he had in high school and become one of college football’s most dynamic players in the years to come,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Zain Bando.

Ohio State’s offense averaged 33.4 points per game last season, despite Julian Sayin’s first year as a starter. With a stronger offensive line, that production could rise in 2026. The combination of Smith and Henry would certainly keep opponents up all night.

However, it will all depend on whether Henry can perform at the same level he did in high school. Well, if he lives up to his name, then there’s a high chance that he wins the Polynesian Player of the Year award as well.