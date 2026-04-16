Ohio State Freshman Reaches Milestone That Took Jeremiah Smith Only Four Practices

If there’s anyone who understands how quickly a freshman can dominate, it’s Jeremiah Smith. Back in spring 2024, he broke the program’s record as the fastest Buckeye to lose his black stripe in just four practices. That’s the ridiculous standard at Ohio State. And now, freshman WR Chris Henry Jr. has entered that territory, although it took him more time.

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The son of former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chris Henry Sr., he carried the name, the frame, and the expectation. He left Ohio, went west to Mater Dei High School, and turned himself into a 5-star recruit. By the time he signed, he was the top addition in Ryan Day’s 2026 class. And yet, even for Chris Henry Jr., all that hype didn’t matter until the stripe was gone. And after practice No. 13, it was.

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“We’ve got a black stripe alert,” OSU director of player development C.J. Barnett announced after Wednesday’s practice. “Aye, the hype is real on this guy. He’s a physical specimen and makes plays all over the field. Just throw the ball up and he gonna go get it. The newest member of Zone 6, Chris Henry.”

With this latest development, Chris Henry becomes just the second freshman in his class to lose the stripe, joining Brock Boyd. And while Boyd did it faster (six practices, third-fastest ever), the 6’5, 195-pound WR’s timeline still matters as this isn’t a familiar spring. Ohio State brought in 51 new players, meaning nearly half the roster started camp with black stripes.

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Competition is overcrowded and through 13 practices, only 12 players have shed theirs. Chris Henry is one of just two true freshmen on that list. The rest are transfers who are older and more experienced with college football. Him doing it as a freshman receiver in the deepest WR room in the nation shows he’s separating early.

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“Appreciate y’all man,” he said in the video. “First, I want to thank God. Thank my family. Thank Zone 6, coach Hank, coach Devin for just helping me. And shoutout to BIA for making me better. Go Bucks!”

Zone 6 is the wide receiver room at Ohio State where hype doesn’t last long unless production backs it up. And right now, Chris Henry is backing it up. Ryan Day, who’s seen the freshman impact of Jeremiah Smith, is optimistic.

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“To play as a freshman’s a lot,” he said. “He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from Day 1. That he’s starting in the first game. That should be his goal. Now, whether he does or not, we’ll see, but he has all the traits. He has all the skills. Everything that we thought he’d be in recruiting, we’re seeing on the field. So that’s exciting.”

That’s a challenge because the WR-U doesn’t recruit 5-star receivers to sit quietly. And now he has a great chance to make an immediate impact like his senior receiver?

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Can Chris Henry Jr. become the next Jeremiah Smith?

Well, that question is as far as the freshman season goes. Jeremiah Smith’s black stripe removal in four practices was the fastest in Ohio State history, followed by Carnell Tate after five practices. He justified his coaches’ belief in him with an unrivaled season as a freshman with record-breaking 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

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So when Chris Henry takes 13 practices to get there, it’s not a knock because the standard at OSU is impossible, for many. Even Smith acknowledged his junior’s upside saying he’s “the next on up” while Ryan Day said “he’s flashed” and “really had some nice plays.”

As of now, it’s not if Chris Henry Jr. plays, it’s how soon he can line up. Even David Pollack has already stamped him, calling him the next “freak” to come through Columbus. The traits are there but projection is easy. Production will bring real evaluation. He’s cleared the first hurdle by getting rid of the stripe. And if he follows even half the path Jeremiah Smith carved out, Lord have mercy on the opposing defenses.