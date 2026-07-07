Ohio State Freshman’s Brother & a Prime Buckeye Target is Now Ranked as No.3 Basketball Player in America

Ohio State fans already know the Henry name, with Chris Henry Jr. already carrying the weight of massive expectations at WR with Ryan Day’s program. His sister, Seini Henry, is part of the Buckeyes’ women’s basketball program. Now another Henry is climbing even faster on the hardwood than expected.

5-star forward DeMarcus Henry has shot up to No. 3 overall in the latest Rivals rankings, cementing himself as one of the hottest prospects in the 2027 class. He’s also the No. 1 small forward in the country, according to Rivals and ESPN. That’s a serious jump for a player who was already viewed as elite. It’s another reminder that Ohio State is chasing someone who could eventually become a major piece in Jake Diebler’s roster.

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Ohio State offered DeMarcus Henry back in May 2025. Now, with the updated ranking, he’s expected to reveal his top eight schools. While nothing is guaranteed in recruiting, the Buckeyes have something few programs can match: family.

DeMarcus Henry’s older brother is catching passes for Ryan Day this fall. His sister already wears scarlet and gray. That doesn’t automatically win recruiting battles, but it certainly gives Columbus a familiar feeling before he even walks through the door.

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Plenty of prospects look great on highlight reels, but DeMarcus Henry has backed it up everywhere he has played. After transferring from Mater Dei in California to Compass Prep in Arizona, he continued his rise against elite competition. He led his new school to the Chipotle Nationals semifinals before falling in a dramatic double-overtime game against powerhouse Montverde Academy. Even in defeat, he stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double against one of the nation’s best teams.

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Then came the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he was arguably the best player in the building. According to MaxPreps, DeMarcus Henry averaged 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor. Team Gibson finished 3-1, and he left as the camp leader in both scoring and rebounding.

So it’s no surprise Rivals responded by moving him all the way to No. 3 nationally. While 247Sports currently lists him at No. 5 overall, the direction is obvious. DeMarcus Henry’s stock keeps climbing, and Ohio State would love to be the school waiting at the top.

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The Henry family keeps raising the bar

The late Chris Henry made a name for himself as one of the NFL’s most gifted deep threats during five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He stood out because he had the size, speed and hands to beat almost any defender. Those same qualities now show up in his kids, starting with Chris Henry Jr., a consensus 5-star receiver who arrived at Ohio State as one of the biggest signings in the Buckeyes’ 2026 class.

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“There are grand expectations for Henry, the cycle’s second-highest-rated wideout after he was virtually uncoverable this spring in Columbus at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds,” CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote. “Ohio State’s ridiculously talented room to pass-catchers has a void following Carnell Tate’s first-round exit alongside Smith, and Henry could slide right in as a co-starter.”

Meanwhile, Seini Henry continues to represent the family on the basketball court. Now DeMarcus has a chance to complete something unique. Landing three siblings at the same university would be an incredible recruiting story by itself. Landing someone who is also the No. 3 player in America would be even bigger. But then, recruiting is rarely that simple.

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Every blue-blood basketball program will keep calling. Rankings like this only make DeMarcus Henry an even bigger priority nationally. Still, Ohio State already feels like home. Whether that’s enough to convince one of the nation’s best basketball prospects remains to be seen.