Ohio State Gets Major Brady Edmunds Recruiting Update After Losing 4-Star QB Recruit to Big Ten Rival

One day you’re wondering if your QB commit is about to walk away. The next, he’s slamming the recruiting door shut. That’s where Ohio State finds itself after a tense few months with Brady Edmunds. UCLA made a serious push while the Buckeyes explored other QBs and rumors started flying with breakup potential. But then, it turned into a win-win situation for both parties.

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4-star QB Brady Edmunds ended all speculation when he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he is officially shutting down his recruitment and is fully committed to Ohio State.

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“I am shutting down my recruitment,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “I’m grateful to all the programs that showed interest in me, but Columbus is home. Looking forward to competing and helping bring another National Championship back to the state of Ohio! Go Bucks!!!”

Ohio State can heave a sigh of relief. After all, Brady Edmunds has been committed since December 2024, making him the Buckeyes’ second longest-standing pledge in the 2027 class. Despite living in California, he regularly traveled to Columbus and actively recruited other prospects to join him. Then things changed.

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Ohio State started evaluating other QBs in the 2027 cycle this spring, a move that naturally raised questions. Brady Edmunds wasn’t upset that the Buckeyes wanted competition. He simply wanted reassurance that he was still their guy. That uncertainty opened the door for UCLA and the Bruins became a deep threat. In the end, though, the school he originally picked never stopped feeling like home.

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Just when Ohio State got Brady Edmunds firmly back on board, though, another recruiting target slipped away. It came only a day after 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges chose Tennessee. Then 4-star 2028 QB Lukas Prock picked Big Ten rival Indiana, turning down Ohio State along with Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida.

He had been one of the Buckeyes’ top 2028 targets for months. But now, the 6’3 New Jersey QB became the very first player to join Indiana’s 2028 class. That’s never the outcome Ohio State wanted, but with Brady Edmunds ending all the drama around his own commitment, losing Lukas Prock doesn’t carry the same weight it would have a few weeks ago.

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Ohio State can finally look ahead at quarterback

A lot has changed since Brady Edmunds committed. Back then, he was a 5-star recruit and the No. 10 player in the country. Now, the recruiting services list him as a 4-star, the No. 20 QB and the No. 245 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. But the thing is those rankings don’t erase what he’s done. They also don’t change how Ohio State views him.

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Brady Edmunds was selected as an Elite 11 finalist this year, an honor reserved for many of the country’s top QB prospects. That came after he completed 68.1 percent of his passes at Huntington Beach High School last season. With every highly ranked QB currently committed elsewhere in the 2027 cycle, the expectation is that he will remain Ohio State’s lone QB pledge in the class.

That allows Ohio State to shift their attention toward 2028, where 5-star QB Christopher Vargas already sits high on the Buckeyes’ wish list. As of now, their 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 6 nationally with 19 commitments. Also, the most important position in the class looks stable again. Considering where things stood only weeks ago, that’s a recruiting win the school probably needed more than it wanted to admit.