Ohio State ‘Heavy Favorites’ to Land Nation’s No.2 DL Over Key Factors: Report

Ohio State already stole one coveted prospect away from the SEC. Now they’re closing in on an even bigger prize with one of the most dominant DLs in the 2027 class. 5-star California standout Marcus Fakatou is set to announce his commitment on June 29. Ryan Day’s team is among the three heavyweights alongside Georgia and Texas. And as of the current projections, the Buckeyes have separated themselves from the pack.

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According to national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, Ohio State’s momentum for Marcus Fakatou isn’t built on flashy recruiting graphics or promises. It began during his spring trip before strengthening their position even further when he returned for an official visit earlier this summer.

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“Ohio State continues to set the tone for another five-star target,” he told Josh Newberg. “Buckeyes have the nation’s number seven class, the pedigree on the defensive line as a program. Larry Johnson, Coach Matt Patricia, the consistency at Ohio State playing championship caliber football year in and year out.”

Sometimes recruiting comes down to relationships, and Ohio State appears to have nailed that part of the process. Steve Wiltfong revealed DC Matt Patricia met Marcus Fakatou at the airport before Larry Johnson welcomed him to campus, a sequence that shows just how important the California standout is to the Buckeyes’ plans.

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“The love, how comfortable he is in Columbus, the way they develop their players,” he added. “Ohio State is the heavy favorite to land the prize defensive lineman out of the Golden State.”

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The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine now gives Ohio State a 93.4 percent chance of securing Marcus Fakatou’s commitment, with much of that optimism tied to the relationship Larry Johnson has built with the versatile lineman. That relationship has been developing for months. Ryan Day’s staff first hosted the coveted DL for an unofficial visit on March 10 before bringing him back to Columbus for an official visit on May 29.

Originally part of the 2028 recruiting cycle, Marcus Fakatou accelerated his timeline by reclassifying. Ranked as the No. 24 overall player in the 2027 class and the nation’s No. 2 DL, he brings rare versatility at 6’7 and 275 pounds. Last season at Orange Lutheran High School, he recorded 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 14 QB hurries. If Ohio State seals the deal, Marcus Fakatou would join 5-star DE DJ Jacobs and top-100 prospect Wyatt Smith to give the Buckeyes one of the country’s most loaded defensive line classes.

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That doesn’t mean Georgia and Texas have simply stepped aside. The Bulldogs have been one of the most consistent programs in Marcus Fakatou’s recruitment since extending an offer last August. The Longhorns also remain firmly in the conversation as Steve Sarkisian’s staff has emphasized how the player’s ability to play multiple positions fits perfectly within their defensive system.

Marcus Fakatou canceled scheduled visits to Oregon and Notre Dame, choosing instead to focus exclusively on the three top schools before announcing his decision. If the Buckeyes land him, it won’t be the first time they’ve beaten SEC powers this week.

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Ohio State proved it can beat the SEC for elite talent

On Friday, Ohio State secured a commitment from 4-star Mississippi OL Caden Moss despite strong pushes from Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU. For much of his recruitment, the Rebels appeared to be in control before the Buckeyes flipped the momentum. He called it a “very close race” explaining that he heavily relied on conversations with his family before reaching a decision. Ultimately, three factors separated Ryan Day’s program from everyone else.

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“Other than that feeling after praying about it, it came down to the development, culture and tradition at Ohio State,” he said. “There is no better place than Ohio State to get me where I want to go.”

Those are the same themes showing up once again in Marcus Fakatou’s recruitment. And if the latest projections hold true on June 29, Ohio State will deliver another statement.