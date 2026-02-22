Ohio State Hero Slams Kirby Smart’s Georgia After 2 Arrests, Calls It a “Culture Thing”

Despite multiple run-ins with the law, the Bulldogs haven’t learned their lesson yet. The list of Georgia players cited or arrested for traffic-related incidents has only been growing since January 2023, and two more defensive players made it onto that list. In the wake of their release, this concerning trend of the Bulldogs has forced former OSU LB Steele Chambers to make a bold claim about his home state program.

“I want to say it’s a culture thing where these guys just aren’t learning from their mistakes. But their football team is, like, doing really well. Kirby Smart; he’s a fantastic coach, but this just seems to be a glaring thing that keeps happening every single year,” said Chambers during his Saturday appearance on the Bobby Carpenter Show. “And I don’t know if it’s maybe like a very subset group over there, Georgia, that’s keeping this going. But something needs to change.”

Although in terms of playing football, Georgia is doing fairly well, Chambers highlighted that this growing disciplinary issue can’t be ignored. The program immediately needs some changes in its rules, maybe bringing in fines or innovative strategies as the OSU alum suggests.

“You’re making all this money from NIL; pour it over to Uber. Have these guys Uber everywhere, because at this point, like, I can’t trust a single Georgia football player to drive their cars on the road,” Steele Chambers added.

Chambers’ suggestion to use Uber hints at a larger issue he sees with NIL, where newfound money allows players to buy luxury cars, potentially costing the school its reputation. People may argue that young people are prone to making mistakes, but Chambers’ critique doesn’t exist in a vacuum; it’s built on a troubling history.

Recently, two LBs, Darren Ikinnagbon and Chris Cole, who were arrested for speeding and reckless driving on Wednesday night, Georgia has more than 20 players and staff members arrested or cited for these reasons. As a head coach, Kirby Smart faces heat for this disciplinary culture issue. But after 2023’s fatal incident, the school has taken disciplinary actions, including fines, suspensions, and even dismissal from the program in extreme cases.

This past season, when Marques Easley and Nitro Tuggle were arrested, the school suspended them, and then they transferred. In fact, in Nyier Daniels’ case, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart immediately dismissed him from the team, as the OL allegedly attempted to flee from police at speeds over 150 mph.

In 2023’s high-speed car crash, recruiting coordinator Chandler LeCroy and OL Devin Willock were both killed. Moreover, OL Warren McClendon and staff member Victoria Bowles were injured. Even present Eagles DT Jalen Carter was also involved in that accident, as he was accused of racing. Now, all of that prompts scrutiny of Georgia’s culture.

Georgia’s take on the latest two arrests

The cycle of off-field issues continued Wednesday when defensive standouts Ikinnagbon and Cole were arrested in Athens-Clarke County. Local police, according to The Athletic, took both players into custody, as Cole was cited for reckless driving, while Ikinnagbon faced misdemeanor charges, as per the jail record.

However, within an hour, both were booked and released. Cole posted bonds totaling $26, and Ikinnagbon posted $39. Despite their release, Georgia’s problem isn’t solved. While the program is eyeing the national championship, such behavior from its players becomes a major talking point. Talent they have, but maturity matters.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” said Georgia’s deputy AD Steven Drummond. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Cole played in 13 games this past season and has the potential to become a top defender. Then Ikinnagbon appeared in 5 games in 2025, but talent alone can’t give Kirby Smart success; the school’s reputation also plays a major role.