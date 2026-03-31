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Ohio State Injury Report: Ryan Day Announces Concerning RB Room News

Malabika Dutta

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Mar 31, 2026 | 12:48 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Ohio State Injury Report: Ryan Day Announces Concerning RB Room News

Malabika Dutta

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Mar 31, 2026 | 12:48 PM EDT

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Ryan Day’s RB room takes another hit. At the start of Buckeyes spring practice, the head coach announced a double blow, with Bo Jackson and Isaiah West sidelined following shoulder surgeries. And now, a four-star freshman RB, who flipped his commitment to Ohio State last November after a visit and played as a dynamic dual-threat QB at North Forney High School in Texas before transitioning, is also out from spring practice.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

“Legend Bey has been out for a couple of practices,” said Day during his Monday appearance.

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Although the exact nature of Bey’s injury has not been revealed yet, Day hopes he’ll be back on the field soon. In fact, the freshman “certainly flashed” in the spring practice before his injury. He has already gained the trust of Ohio State football beat writer Stefan Krajisnik. “I’ll buy stock in the poor man’s Tyreek Hill. Legend Bey,” said Krajisnik, when he was asked which player he was buying the most stock in this spring practice.

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Despite that, with Jackson and West out this spring, the Buckeyes have “a long way to go” at RB.

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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