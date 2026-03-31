Ohio State Injury Report: Ryan Day Announces Concerning RB Room News

Ryan Day’s RB room takes another hit. At the start of Buckeyes spring practice, the head coach announced a double blow, with Bo Jackson and Isaiah West sidelined following shoulder surgeries. And now, a four-star freshman RB, who flipped his commitment to Ohio State last November after a visit and played as a dynamic dual-threat QB at North Forney High School in Texas before transitioning, is also out from spring practice.

“Legend Bey has been out for a couple of practices,” said Day during his Monday appearance.

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Although the exact nature of Bey’s injury has not been revealed yet, Day hopes he’ll be back on the field soon. In fact, the freshman “certainly flashed” in the spring practice before his injury. He has already gained the trust of Ohio State football beat writer Stefan Krajisnik. “I’ll buy stock in the poor man’s Tyreek Hill. Legend Bey,” said Krajisnik, when he was asked which player he was buying the most stock in this spring practice.

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Despite that, with Jackson and West out this spring, the Buckeyes have “a long way to go” at RB.

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This is a developing story…