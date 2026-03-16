Ohio State Insider Names Two New Players Ryan Day Is Drooling Over in Spring Practice

Ryan Day is facing a defensive overhaul in his eighth season, with Ohio State losing 20 scholarship players to the NFL draft and transfer portal. However, Ohio State has used the portal to add some production. And as per one CFB analyst, two of them are already impressing the coaching staff during spring practice.

“Here’s what’s interesting. They got a couple of guys from Alabama in the transfer portal. James Smith was one of them,” said Josh Pate on March 15. “And I don’t know about you; if you’re an Ohio State fan, you’ve probably heard this, but if you listen more and more from around there, it sounds like they’re really excited about James Smith.”

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Ranked as the No. 1 interior DL in the portal, Smith is considered the “crown jewel” for OSU’s 2026 season. Smith’s impact at Alabama went beyond the box score; while his 28 tackles and 6.5 TFLs show his disruption, his PFF run-defense grade of 62.1 highlights the anchor he can be against the run, a key trait Ohio State needs to help fill the void left by Kayden McDonald.

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Anchoring the nation’s top defense in 2025 and recording 65 tackles, McDonald is currently projected as a potential first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, OSU has pieces on the D-line to maintain that dominance. After a “mixed bag” 2025 season where he battled early injuries, Eddrick Houston is projected to be the “main man” at the interior DT position. He will probably share snaps with high-profile transfers Smith and John Walker from UCF.

But that’s not nearly enough for Ryan Day’s OSU defense to maintain its top position in the nation after losing players like safety Caleb Downs in the draft and then DT Jarquez Carter and safeties Faheem Delane and Malik Hartford in the portal.

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“If you look at the edge position, Kinyatta Jackson at the edge position, he’s back. He’s going to be a big-time playmaker for him. But then, what’s another name you hear? Qua Russaw, another Alabama transfer. So, they got that pair of guys from Alabama that, at least in the early portion of spring ball, look to be checking all the boxes they need him to check,” added Pate.

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Ranked as a 4-star portal prospect, the No. 9 edge rusher via 247Sports, Russaw is considered a premier addition to the Buckeyes’ defense. He has arrived in Columbus with two years of eligibility after a productive but injury-hampered stint in Tuscaloosa. Over two seasons there, he recorded 50 tackles and 3.5 TFLs across 22 games. Now, he is expected to compete for a starting spot as an edge rusher for the Buckeyes.

While Day might be breathing a sigh of relief about his fortified defense, his attention is quickly being pulled to the other side of the ball, where a string of injuries is creating new headaches for the Buckeyes this spring.

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Ohio State still has reasons to worry

Spring practice presents a crucial opportunity for many players to fight for snaps and carve out roles before fall camp arrives. However, the opening sessions have also highlighted a growing issue: injuries. And the running back room has taken the biggest hit.

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After undergoing surgery following the 2025 season, starting RB Bo Jackson and reserve Isaiah West are both out for the entire spring. Now, with the top two options unavailable, the spotlight suddenly shifts to a young group, and Ryan Day didn’t hide his concern.

“At running back right now, we’re missing Isaiah and Bo,” said Day. “Ja’Kobi Jackson is someone who’s played a little bit of football, but not a ton. You have Turbo Rogers, Favour Akih and Legend Bey. That’s a young group right there, so they’ve got to really step up. First day was a little rough.”

With both Jackson and West expected to remain ahead on the depth chart once healthy, the current stretch gives younger RBs a valuable window to prove they belong. On top of that, OSU’s offense is adjusting to a new system under OC Arthur Smith. Considering that, the Buckeyes’ RB position could face early struggles.

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While the spring absences are a setback for a new-look offense installing its system, it creates a critical evaluation window for the team’s young backs. How they respond could reshape the depth chart and determine whether the Buckeyes’ backfield is a point of strength or a liability come fall.