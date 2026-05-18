Ohio State Lands Eighth 4-Star Commitment for 2027 Class from Son of Former Bengals All-Pro DE

On May 17, Ohio State landed a 4-star player with NFL bloodlines. Another St. Thomas Aquinas defender is heading north making it a huge recruiting win for Ryan Day and co. Joey Bosa came through there and later became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. This time, it’s 4-star EDGE Wyatt Smith.

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Ohio State wasn’t the only school seriously chasing Wyatt Smith. National champion Indiana and Missouri, the school his father attended, both pushed hard to land the Florida native. But in the end, he chose the Buckeyes, giving Ryan Day and DL coach Larry Johnson another strong defensive pickup for the 2027 class.

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“Talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful,” Smith wrote.

His quote fits the family because Wyatt Smith is more than just another highly rated recruit with impressive stats. He’s the son of former Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers DE Justin Smith. This means Ohio State just landed a kid who grew up around NFL standards getting coached by a former All-Pro.

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Justin Smith was dominant during his 14-year NFL career with 87 sacks and nearly 900 tackles. The Bengals drafted him fourth overall out of Missouri in 2001 where he late earned five Pro Bowls from 2009-13, and four All-Pro honors. Now his son is heading to Columbus.

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Ohio State beating Missouri for Wyatt Smith’s commitment isn’t a small thing. The Tigers had connections as Justin Smith became a college football star there before becoming a top-5 NFL pick. But Larry Johnson still won the battle and that tells you how much they believe in the Buckeyes’ development pipeline.

At 6’6, 250-pounds, Wyatt Smith already looks physically bigger from most high school edge players. But he also brings speed along with size. At Rivals Camp Miami in February, he put together one of the most impressive performances.

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Per On3 Rivals scouting report, he’s an “athletic, productive frontline defender who is quickly developing into one of the top pass rushes in the 2027 cycle… Tests as a top athlete, posting a scintillating 4.64-second 40-yard dash, among the best on the camp circuit for a prospect his size in the 2027 cycle.”

Wyatt Smith was a phenom during his junior season at St. Thomas Aquinas. Per 247Sports, he recorded 155 tackles, 24 TFLs, and 13 sacks. He did that and pushed his school to a Class 5A state championship and earned MaxPreps All-American honors. With his commitment, Ohio State now boasts a loaded 2027 recruiting class.

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Ohio State already has eight 4-stars for 2027

Wyatt Smith becomes Ohio State’s 12th overall commitment and the eighth 4-star pledge in the cycle. The class is already packed with top talent including 5-star DE DJ Jacobs from Blessed Trinity Catholic in Georgia and 5-star WR Jamier Brown from Wayne High School in Ohio. Along with those two 5-stars, the Buckeyes also added several 4-star recruits, per On3 Rivals.

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OT Kellen Wymer

S Eli Johnson

LB Quinton Cypher

QB Brady Edmunds

OT Brody McNeel

OT Jimmy Kalis,

S Angelo Smith (Jeremiah Smith’s brother)

Now, the commitment from Wyatt Smith is about more than just adding one player. It shows Ohio State is still building strength at the positions that win championships. DEs are still one of the most important positions in college football. The Buckeyes just added another player who already knows what high-level football looks like before even arriving on campus.