Ohio State entered the 2026 season with national championship expectations, but the Buckeyes are now heading into their biggest rivalry game with a 7-4 record and plenty of questions surrounding the program. Losses to USC, Oregon and Nebraska have left their College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread, while the pressure on head coach Ryan Day continues to grow.

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The frustration has also reached former players. With Michigan coming to Columbus on Saturday, concerns about the team’s physicality, player development, and depth have become major talking points. Former Ohio State stars Cris Carter and Urban Meyer have both weighed in, while Shannon Sharpe has also questioned what Day has achieved with the talent available to him.

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“When you look at our offense and defensive line, how many players do we have that are first or second-day draft picks? We don’t have a backup quarterback. We don’t have no type of physical toughness. How many playmakers do we really, really have on defense? How many of them guys you see haven’t extended beyond four years NFL career? I know we got all the stars, even a couple of young players, four or five star players did not develop, not even playing,” former Ohio State stars Cris Carter said on the podcast The Script.

Icon Sportswire COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 14: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day arrives for before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 14, 2026. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern vs Ohio State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261114003

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver questioned whether Ohio State has enough talent and toughness in the trenches, and whether the coaching staff has done enough to develop the players already on its roster.

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Carter’s criticism went beyond the team’s recent losses. He questioned why highly rated recruits have not developed into regular contributors and whether Ohio State has enough players who can make a difference in important situations.

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He also brought up the financial investment required to keep a program competing at the highest level, saying donors would want to see a clear plan before putting more money into the team.

“And now you want the donors to give another 50 million this year. Okay. We might be willing to do that, but what is the change of direction? We’re Ohio State,” Carter added.

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The former Buckeye also pointed to the lack of physicality on both sides of the ball. In his view, having talented wide receivers and defensive backs is not enough if the team cannot compete at the line of scrimmage.

His concerns come during a season that has taken a difficult turn for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost their footing early in the season with a 24-23 loss to Texas in their second game of the season, but responded with five straight wins, including a victory over Indiana on October 17. However, that game also brought a major setback when quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending arm injury in the fourth quarter.

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True freshman Luke Fahey has since taken over at quarterback, but the team has struggled to maintain its earlier form. Ohio State lost 30-18 to USC, followed by a 41-28 defeat against Oregon at home and a 31-28 loss to Nebraska.

Carter was especially unhappy with how the team performed in those games.

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“We are not overwhelmingly physical. We don’t have a bunch of little first or second day draftable players on the offense and defensive line. I don’t care who you have at wide receiver and DB. You can’t overcome that. Like, man, you lose to Nebraska, like really the style Oregon. We had no chance after the first eight minutes, no chance at Oregon at home. That’s where we are,” he said.

Carter is not the only prominent football figure questioning what is happening in Columbus. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has also shared concerns about the program while speaking on The Triple Option and at an on-campus event.

Meyer pointed to the noise surrounding the coaching staff, including discussions about potential firings and activity in the transfer portal. He also raised questions about Ohio State’s offensive line, the lack of a reliable backup quarterback and the challenge of facing Michigan’s defense.

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His comments add another perspective to the conversation around the Buckeyes. While Carter focused heavily on player development and physicality, Meyer highlighted the roster and the distractions surrounding the program ahead of the rivalry matchup.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe also took aim at Day during an episode of Nightcap. Sharpe questioned the coach’s record of winning national championships despite having access to highly rated players over the years.

Ohio State still has talented players on its roster. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, for example, has recorded 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. Freshman running back Legend Bey has also been part of the conversation, although his limited playing time and disciplinary questions have drawn attention. Discussions among members of the r/OhioStateFootball Reddit community have included support for Day’s approach to discipline and accountability involving Bey.

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Michigan Game Puts More Pressure on Ohio State

The timing of these comments makes Saturday’s matchup even more important for Day and the Buckeyes. Ohio State will host a Michigan team that enters the game with a 6-5 record, while the Buckeyes sit at 7-4 after a season that has fallen well short of their preseason expectations.

The rivalry has always carried plenty of attention, but this time the focus extends beyond the result. Ohio State’s recent performances have raised questions about the coaching staff, the team’s depth, and how well its highly rated recruits are being prepared to contribute.

Carter has made his concerns clear, particularly about the need for more physical players along the offensive and defensive lines. Meyer has also pointed to issues with the roster and the distractions around the program, while Sharpe has questioned Day’s championship record.

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For now, Day and his team have a chance to respond on the field. A rivalry win would give the Buckeyes something to build on after a difficult season, but the questions raised by former players are unlikely to disappear with one result.