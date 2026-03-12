Ohio State Legend Earns Strong Support To Replace Ted Carter As Urban Meyer Raises Alarm for Ryan Day

It’s been almost five days now the Ohio State Buckeyes are president-less since Ted Carter abruptly resigned from the presidential office over an inappropriate relationship with a podcaster. When you’re running a program as prestigious and well-reputed as Ohio State, staying without a university president for more than a week simply isn’t feasible. The board of trustees understands that bit very well. That’s why meetings are already underway and the committee is moving quickly as they work toward naming the university’s 18th president. According to university insiders, the Ohio State legend Jim Tressel should be the next man up.

Jim Tressel currently serves as Ohio’s lieutenant governor. The support for him is coming from every corner of the state. Sixteen Republican members of the Ohio House of Representatives sent a letter to the Ohio State Board of Trustees expressing strong support for him to become the university’s next president. You got Democratic State Senator Bill DeMora basically saying, “Hey, his term as Lt. Governor is ending anyway, let’s get him back to Columbus.”

Now, why Tressel? To a lot of fans, he’s basically a saint in a sweater vest. Tressel is well-regarded at Ohio State University because he was the school’s head football coach from 2001 to 2011. He won a National Championship in 2002 and famously went 9-1 against Michigan (This alone should be enough to get this job). After he left OSU following the “Tattoo-gate” scandal (which seems like nothing compared to today’s NIL era), he totally rebuilt his career.

He served as the President of Youngstown State University for nearly a decade. He was actually pretty good at fundraising and connecting with the community. Since he’s already the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, he’s got the ultimate “home field advantage” and the political connections to get things done in the state capital. They want someone’s can see eye to eye with Ryan Day.

But, as with any good drama, there are some roadblocks. Some of the “academic purists” on the Board of Trustees are a bit hesitant. Tressel’s time at Ohio State as football coach ended during an investigation by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The investigation involved football players who were accused of receiving free or discounted tattoos and selling items such as championship rings, jerseys, and awards. At that time, these actions violated NCAA rules. Today, college athletes are allowed to earn money from their NIL. One can make an argument that Jim Tressel wasn’t wrong. Safe to say, he was simply punished for being ahead of his time.

That bit doesn’t sit well with some on the board. They remember the 2011 NCAA mess like it’s yesterday and worry that hiring a former football coach could send the wrong message about the school’s academic mission.

According to Dispatch Alerts, they’ve been looking closely at Provost Ravi Bellamkonda to be the next president of the university. Bellamkonda here is the “safe” internal pick. He’s been running the day-to-day academic side and wouldn’t bring any of the old-school baggage that Tressel carries.

Peter Mohler previously served as interim president of Ohio State before Ted Carter got the gig. Mohler also worked as executive vice president at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center before later becoming president of the University of Alabama, a position that reportedly came with an $800k salary.

The big climax will be taking place soon. The Board of Trustees is gathered at the Longaberger Alumni House this morning (March 12) for a ‘special meeting’ to choose the university’s next leader. If they end up choosing Tressel, it would be one of the biggest “prodigal son” returns in college sports history.

If they instead go with the provost or another outsider, there might be some tension brewing on High Street. Regardless of whoever the board chooses, it would not mean much for Buckeyes football if the new president cannot see eye to eye with Ryan Day, according to former head coach Urban Meyer, who is speaking from a place of experience.

Urban Meyer drops very important President-HC wisdom

Urban Meyer isn’t holding back on this one on his The Triple Option podcast. He basically says the relationship between the University President and the head coach is the most important “marriage” on campus.

“The alignment and relationship with the President University for the head football coach is imperative to be on point when you talk about alignment from the top down at all. It changed when Gordon Gee left, and my comfort level wasn’t the same. You know, that’s the guy that hired me, and then the lines of communication are certain way.”

The president is the one who usually oversees the athletic department, approves major budgets, and helps shape the direction of the program.

So when the coach and president are aligned, it becomes easier to make decisions about hiring staff, funding facilities, supporting players, you know, having his back, and moreover, managing the overall direction of the program.

Meyer also said he has not personally spoken with Ryan Day about the current situation at the university, although he did speak with one of Day’s assistant coaches about it.

Urban Meyer suggested that because football is such a major part of Ohio State University’s identity, Coach Ryan Day will probably have some level of input or insight when the university chooses its next president. Even if Day is not officially part of the selection committee, the university leadership will likely want his perspective.

That’s why more folks are leaning toward Jim Tressel’s way. At the end of the day, they speak the same language. Nonetheless, within the next couple of hours, we’ll have an idea who the 18th president of the great University of Ohio State will be.