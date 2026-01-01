Ohio State Legend Makes Clear Demand From Ryan Day

Ohio State’s loss in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve ends their 2025 season in the worst possible way. The team that went undefeated in the regular season lost its last two games, finishing 12-2. The defeat to Miami exposed some shortcomings, and one such flaw prompted a former Buckeye to make a public plea to Ryan Day.

Towards the end of the first half against Miami, Ohio State was trailing by 14-0. Their last drive of the half could have put up three points on the board and given them some momentum going into the second half, but Jayden Fielding missed a 49-yard field goal. For some Ohio State fans, the fact that it was New Year’s Eve evoked memories of the heartbreaking Georgia loss, where they had missed a similar field goal.

However, in the context of the current season, it was a sight that they had become accustomed to seeing. Ohio State alum Garrett Wilson took to X with a simple request.

“I just woke up, it is 2026,” wrote Garrett Wilson on X. “We gotta have the best kicker onna continent in Columbus from here on out… #GoBucks”

Even in the Big 10 Championship game, where Ohio State lost to Indiana, Jayden Fielding had some poor field goal kicking. Fielding missed a 28-yard field goal at the crucial time. Despite failing to score in the conference title game, Ryan Day named him as the starting kicker for the Cotton Bowl game against Miami. The decision backfired.

The game could’ve easily been tied 17-17 in the 4th quarter had Fielding converted his field goal. Instead, the Buckeyes were left to chase the game. That doesn’t mean there were not other aspects of the game that the head coach must address. The play-calling in the first half could have been better. Even Ryan Day’s decision to not take a timeout before the two-minute warning puzzled many, but the postmortem must address Ohio State’s continuous failings at the kicker position.

