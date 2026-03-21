Ohio State Lists Total Expenses Ted Carter Spent on Woman He Allegedly Had “Inappropriate Relationship” With

The Ted Carter situation is becoming increasingly invasive. It isn’t just about an “inappropriate relationship” with Krisanthe Vlachos anymore, as University money is now involved. Early details suggest the ex-Ohio State president may not have crossed the line everyone assumed he did. But as you dig deeper, it gets more complicated.

Let’s start at Richmond, Virginia, in the middle of May in 2025. Ted Carter was at the Gaff-N-Go Rodeo, an important event for linemen and workforce development. It’s not surprising he was the keynote speaker, as he was a veteran US Navy vice admiral himself. Vlachos was there too, presenting at the opening ceremony. By the schedule, they’re just operating in the same elite orbit. But let’s take a look at Ohio State’s expenses, and where the local podcaster was involved.

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Ohio State pre-approved Ted Carter’s travel at $2,221.16. He ended up spending roughly $1,745, which includes $1,389.48 for first-class airfare, $238 in Uber rides, and about $263 in meals, slightly over his $240 allotment. Two dinners labelled as “business entertaining” stood out, which were $101.26 and $96.72 meals at the Richmond Marriott. According to records, those meals were with event organizer Brian Mosier and Maryland co-op leader Mike Millard.

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Ironically, official university records confirm that the total expense Carter directly spent on Vlachos during the Richmond trip was exactly zero. While his $1,745 bill covered his own travel and colleague dinners, sources note he later offered to personally fund her attendance at a private November executive dinner, blurring personal finances with official access.

At some point, it looked genuine, but then “The Callout Podcast” brought more details. A month after the rodeo, Vlachos signed a deal with WOSU Public Media, tied to Ohio State. The terms were that she would pay $1,874.32 per episode for 50 episodes from July 2025 to June 2026. That totals at $93,716 to use university-owned studios and equipment.

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Now layer that with the fact that Vlachos’ LLC listed a WOSU address and the frequency of meetings. Then see how Ted Carter is using his profile as a university president, and that’s where the problem comes. Beyond his personal offers, the broader issue lies in how Vlachos’ LLC utilized a WOSU address, and whether Carter pulled strings to facilitate her $93,716 studio deal.

Ohio State’s Office of University Compliance and Integrity is now digging into this. According to spokesperson Ben Johnson, the investigation is moving “as quickly as possible,” with a promise of transparency when it wraps. Even now, more details are emerging, and another intriguing find is Ted Carter’s calendar.

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What Ted Carter’s calendar says

Since the situation broke out after his resignation, a lot of digging went into their relationship, and that’s where Ted Carter’s calendar is studied. From March 2025 to March 2026, he met Vlachos more than a dozen times. These meetings are repeated follow-ups with consistent engagement. On April 7, 2025, they were discussing the Gaff-N-Go rodeo. His June 23 calendar date was titled “Connect with Krisanthe [Vlachos].”

A similar event occurred again on July 10, followed by another meeting on the 31st of the same month, where Vlachos was among the participants in the “Veteran Workforce Development Discussion.”

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“Connect with Krisanthe [Vlachos]” appeared for the third time on August 1, and on August 18, there was an app demo with her, and two days later, that same title appeared again. But this time, it involved Ohio State executives discussing the podcast. Then there were two events in October where they met in Kansas at a utility corps convention on the 17th and a third meeting the following day.

The calendar reveal also highlighted gaps where Carter and Vlachos were reportedly together but no formal entry existed. Multiple sources confirmed the pair attended a dinner on November 17, 2025, at Butcher & Rose in downtown Columbus with other university and tech executives, yet it was not on his official calendar. Sources at the November dinner allegedly witnessed public displays of affection between the two, which has become a focal point of the ongoing investigation into the nature of their relationship.

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The results have been devastating for Ted Carter. He already paid the price by resigning. He now has 90 days to vacate the university residence. And the old Provost, Ravi Bellamkonda, would be replacing him. On the personal side, he not only put his 45-year marriage on the line but also tainted his reputation.