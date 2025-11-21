Ohio State News: 3 Awards in Grasps as New Black Stripe Announced by Ryan Day

If you needed one more sign that Ohio State is operating like a program possessed, here it is. For the third straight week, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are the unanimous No. 1 team in college football. CFP? Check. AP Poll? Check. Coaches Poll, FPI, SP+? Check, check, check. And yet, the real fireworks started off the field this week.

Ohio State Football lit things up on X on November 20 with a nod on Ryan Day. “That’s our Coach 👏 @ryandaytime has been named a George Munger Coach of the Year Semifinalist 🌰” The 46-year-old HC has officially been named one of 23 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award. The award, honoring the legendary Penn coach George Munger, recognizes elite leadership, innovation, and program impact. The Buckeyes HC joins Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning, and Lincoln Riley as the four Big Ten entries, but he’s the only one piloting the undisputed No. 1 team in America. And while he climbs, his players follow suit.

Caleb Downs, already a human heat-seeking missile disguised as a safety, was named a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, placing him among the top four defensive players in the country. His resume is absurd. Through 10 games, he tallied 46 tackles, four TFLs, two picks, and clamps so tight he’s allowing just 4.2 yards per target, better than what the worst FBS passing offense averages per attempt. And as if that wasn’t enough, another Buckeye is knocking on the door of elite hardware.

Kayden McDonald, the 326-pound interior wrecking ball, has been named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. He’s fourth on the team in tackles (44), third in TFLs (8.0), and fourth in sacks (3.0). He’s also forced two fumbles and saved his best for Ohio State’s toughest games with eight tackles vs. Texas, eight vs. Penn State, and seven vs. Washington. Thanks to these playmakers, OSU defense boasts the nation’s No. 1 spot in more than 10 statistics including No. 1 in total defense and scoring defense. Momentum was already insane and then Wednesday delivered another signature Buckeye moment.

The Black Stripe moment that says everything

Before practice sweat even dried at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State dropped another announcement. This one is rooted in tradition, culture, and brotherhood.

“🚨 Black Stripe Alert 🚨 OL just added a monster in the trenches, welcome @JustinTerry55 🌰,” the team posted on X.

In the video, director of player development C.J. Barnett stepped forward praising Justin Terry’s immediate impact since transferring in.

“We’ve got a black stripe alert,” he said. “Aye, this guy’s added depth and talent to the O-line since transferring in. We’re happy to have him as a Buckeye. The newest member of O Block, Justin Terry.”

Then came the player’s words. “Aye man, I just want to say I appreciate all y’all boys for bringing me in, man,” Terry said. “Shout out to O Block. Shout out coach Bowen. Shout out coach Johnson. Shout out coach Dicke. Shout out coach Fields. Shout out coach Day. Shout out coach Mick and the strength staff. Thank you, Jesus. Go Bucks.”

The story behind this moment explains why it hits so hard. Justin Terry, a Pickerington Central product and West Virginia transfer, has grinded through 48 snaps this year and carved out a role in the Bison package, Ohio State’s short-yardage hammer formation. The black stripe tradition, brought by Urban Meyer in 2012 and continued by Ryan Day, is the ultimate ‘earn it’ stamp in Columbus. Terry earned it the old-fashioned way through work, grit, consistency. And just like that, Ohio State’s No. 1 machine rolls on with trophies looming and the culture stronger than ever.