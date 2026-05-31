Ohio State President Joins Nick Saban to Testify at Senate Bill Hearing

Nick Saban has been highly vocal about the chaotic landscape of college athletics. He advocated the same at the March White House roundtable event titled “Saving College Sports.” But it’s not done that. The former Alabama head coach has now been invited to the upcoming Senate Commerce Committee hearing to testify as a witness. Although the witness list hasn’t yet been finalized, more notable names will join Saban.

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Among them is former West Virginia and Ohio State president Gordon Gee, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould have also been invited to testify at Wednesday’s hearing for the newly unveiled, bipartisan Cantwell-Cruz college athletics bill.

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The bill, named the Protect College Sports Act of 2026, is designed to bring uniform regulation and financial stability. It addresses issues related to coaching changes, transfers, NIL, media rights, and more.

Saban even served as an adviser to President Donald Trump. He was co-chair of a presidential commission on college athletics. At the House event, he addressed several issues in the college landscape, starting from the loss of the developmental model to the “pay-for-play” system.

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“All the things I believed in for all these years, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” said Saban. “All the things we worked so hard to improve on… we’re gonna start seeing a slide in the wrong direction because we’ve created an environment that really does not promote personal development or success for their future.”

In the Cantwell-Cruz bill, the players are allowed one transfer without losing their immediate eligibility, but for the second transfer, they must sit out an entire academic year. Even their eligibility is strictly capped at a maximum of five years. Furthermore, coaches are prevented from leaving mid-season to take over another program, a rule known as the “Lane Kiffin Rule” behind the scenes.

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To implement these changes, the bill adopts the NFL’s hiring model. But in the NIL era, passing this bill to make it a law won’t be easy; even the possibility is very low, as per CFB analyst Paul Finebaum.

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Paul Finebaum’s take on the Cantwell-Cruz bill

Although the bill’s purpose is to bring stability to college athletics, Finebaum is highly skeptical of it. He said he would be shocked if this bill passed.

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“There are a lot of good things in there, I’ll spare the nation from falling asleep going through every one of them. There’s also so many restrictions,” said Finebaum. “That I don’t know how you stop all these things because right now everything in college athletics is about going to your neighborhood judge and having him save your star’s eligibility.”

“And unless there is a sweeping antitrust part of this and it’s a very narrow one, I don’t think it will matter. And quite frankly, just not to circumvent the conversation, but it is almost June. This is an election year, and I do not believe this bill is going to get very far,” added the analyst.

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In the modern era, where players like Trinidad Chambliss fought for sixth-year eligibility and obtained a preliminary injunction to play in 2026 with Ole Miss, the Cantwell-Cruz bill’s restrictions are impossible to enforce. Then, when college calendars force coaches to move before the season ends, that mid-season restriction could doom the bill.