Ohio State President Ted Carter Jr. Resigns Over Inappropriate Relationship

For a program that has become the hallmark of stability whenever the Buckeyes take to the field, things at the top present a different picture for Ohio State. Just two years after taking over from Kristina M. Johnson, The Ohio State University President Ted Carter has resigned. It comes after the disclosure of an “appropriate relationship,” making him the second President to resign abruptly in the last three years.

Carter, the 17th President of the University, resigned over the weekend following an executive session on March 7. Before the meeting, he had told trustees about “an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.”

“The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and takes the situation and its potential impact on the university very seriously,” Ohio State Board of Trustees Chair John Zeiger said while accepting Carter’s resignation. “We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition.”

Stepping into the presidency of OSU in 2024, Carter used his first year to understand the vision shared by the University’s stakeholders through a “listening and learning tour.” The learnings led him to craft a 10-year plan, titled Education for Citizenship 2025. Introduced in November 2024, the plan included the University’s shift towards AI initiatives, investments in other colleges, and hiring top faculty members.

Carter’s performance even earned a seal of approval from the trustees when he received a 4.5% merit raise. His contract was set to expire in December 2028. In his departing note to the campus community, Carter accepted the mistake and said it was an honor to serve the University.

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership,” said Carter. “I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer.”

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success,” added the former OSU president in his statement, expressing gratitude.

Before taking the helm at Ohio State, Carter spent four years leading Nebraska. He was the first Ohio State president in nearly seven decades to not hold a medical or a doctoral degree. His leadership was built on an already distinguished resume in higher education and the military. Those roles cemented his reputation as a leader capable of navigating both academic institutions and national defense organizations.

Who could be next in place of Ted Carter Jr.?

After Ted Carter’s resignation, OSU has not announced an interim president yet. But Ohio State Board of Trustees chair John Zeiger’s statement clearly reflects that the program will share its plan within a week.

“Our collective dedication to advancing Ohio State’s standing as one of the nation’s premier public universities is unchanged,” said Zeiger. “The current strength and momentum of Ohio State and its collective leadership team make us highly confident that our momentum will continue to be strong. You play a critical role in that mission, and we will share additional information about the transition in the coming days.”