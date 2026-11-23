Ohio State is stumbling into rivalry week with its season in shambles. A crushing loss to Nebraska has all but buried the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes, and the latest rankings have exposed just how far Ryan Day’s program has fallen. Once viewed as a national championship contender, Ohio State is now fighting to salvage its pride before a brutal showdown with Michigan.

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The timing could hardly be worse. With Michigan waiting on the other side of the final regular-season weekend, the Buckeyes are dealing with an injury at quarterback, a four-loss season, and growing concerns about their place among the country’s top programs. Their latest ranking update has added another layer to the situation, although it has also spared them from a particularly uncomfortable piece of rivalry history.

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“If Ohio State falls out of the AP poll after its loss to Nebraska, it will be the first completely unranked Michigan-OSU game since 1987,” analyst Drew Lenard posted on X on November 22.

Ohio State took a significant hit after its 31-28 defeat against Nebraska on Saturday. The Buckeyes dropped nine places in the AP Top 25, falling from No. 16 to No. 25. However, they avoided slipping completely out of the poll. The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was less forgiving, as Ohio State fell outside the top 25 and received 153 votes, making it the first team outside the rankings.

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The difference between the two polls has become an important detail heading into rivalry week. While the Coaches Poll no longer lists Ohio State among its top 25 teams, AP voters kept the Buckeyes at No. 25 with 112 points. That was only 17 points more than No. 26 New Mexico, leaving the program with little breathing room.

The nine-place drop followed a 31-28 road loss to Nebraska, which moved both teams to 7-4 overall. The defeat also marked Ohio State’s fourth loss of the regular season, something the program had not experienced since 2011. It was another difficult result for head coach Ryan Day, whose team entered the season with much higher expectations.

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Nebraska, meanwhile, celebrated a victory that had taken years to achieve. The Cornhuskers had not beaten Ohio State since 2011, ending a long wait with their first win over the Buckeyes in 15 years. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea played a major role, completing 19 of 28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 63 rushing yards and another score.

The victory was particularly significant for head coach Matt Rhule, who finally recorded a win over a ranked opponent as a Power Four head coach after an 0-21 run in those matchups. Nebraska also ended a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents, according to ESPN’s coverage of the result.

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The Cornhuskers even found time for a little postgame trolling. Their official football account shared a final-score graphic with the caption, “Won THE day,” taking a playful shot at Ohio State’s familiar use of “The” in its university branding.

The Buckeyes’ problems have not been limited to the rankings. Their offense has struggled to find consistency since starting quarterback Julian Sayin injured his throwing arm during the team’s 19-15 win over Indiana on October 17.

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Sayin’s absence has forced Ohio State to turn to Luke Fahey, who started against Nebraska. Fahey completed 16 of 27 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Bo Jackson also scored twice, finishing with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries.

However, those performances were not enough to get the Buckeyes over the line. Ohio State averaged only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, while its passing production outside of its leading receiver remained limited.

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Jeremiah Smith continued to deliver despite the team’s struggles. The Heisman Trophy contender finished with 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches, providing one of the few consistent bright spots in the loss.

Day also acknowledged the defensive problems after the game, saying, “We’re not going to win many games when giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in a whole game.”

Sayin is still not expected to return for the Michigan matchup, despite Day previously expressing optimism about his recovery. His absence leaves Ohio State with another major challenge as it prepares for the final game of the regular season.

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Michigan Rivalry Adds More Pressure on Ryan Day

The timing of the Nebraska defeat makes the upcoming Michigan game even more important. Ohio State is now 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, having lost four regular-season games for the first time since 2011. The Buckeyes are also out of the Big Ten championship race and have seen their College Football Playoff hopes take a major hit.

Michigan, meanwhile, enters the rivalry after an 18-16 triple-overtime win over UCLA. The Wolverines improved to 6-5, giving them some momentum heading into the trip to Ohio Stadium. While their season has also included several disappointing results, the victory over UCLA provides a boost before one of their most important games.

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Ohio State’s four losses have come against Texas, Oregon, USC, and Nebraska. Two of those defeats were against unranked opponents, adding to the frustration surrounding a campaign that once carried national championship expectations.

The Buckeyes will host Michigan on Saturday, November 28, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET. A win could help them regain some ground in the rankings, but another defeat would leave them finishing the regular season with four losses in their final five games.

For now, Ohio State has avoided the distinction of entering the rivalry completely unranked in the AP poll for the first time since 1987. However, falling out of the Coaches Poll and dropping to No. 25 in the AP rankings shows just how much the Nebraska loss has changed the picture. The Buckeyes still have one game left to respond, and it comes against the opponent they cannot afford to lose to.