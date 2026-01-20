Ohio State QB Announces Retirement & Sends Farewell Message to Ryan Day

Ohio State’s quarterback Eli Brickhandler announced his retirement on Monday on social media. He ended his journey with the Buckeyes, which started back in July 2025 when he joined the program through the transfer portal. In a heartfelt farewell message, Brickhandler expressed deep gratitude to HC Ryan Day, his teammates, and the Ohio State community for shaping both the player and the person he became.

“From the very first snap to the very last, thank you, football,” Eli Brickhandler wrote in an IG post. “This game has given me more than I could ever put into words. The lessons, the discipline, the relationships, the memories. Every early morning, every late night, every sacrifice was worth it. I’m forever grateful for every coach who believed in me, pushed me, and helped shape me into the player and person I am today.”

Brickhandler also spoke about the camaraderie between him and his teammates, reminiscing about the memories he built with them.

“And to my teammates, thank you for making every season special. The locker room laughs, the battles, the wins, the losses, the brotherhood. I wouldn’t trade any of it. From my freshman year of high school to the final chapter of my career, every season brought growth, challenges, and moments that shaped who I am today,” Eli Brickhandler added.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Brickhandler in football. He started his career battling his way from Pittsburg High School in California to a prep year at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy and then persevering through several college stops. Eli Brickhandler showed promise as a passer and a runner at North Carolina A&T.

After moving to Houston Christian in his third season, completing 38 of 77 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 264 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with one touchdown. Beyond football, he is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management, balancing life as a husband and father.

It’s safe to say Ohio State’s QB room has got a little more interesting with the HBCU standout, adding another layer of competition to an already crowded depth chart. But the former North Carolina A&T signal-caller, who was behind players like Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair, has now moved on. However, head coach Ryan Day is hanging on just fine.

Ryan Day’s patience pays off

Ohio State wasn’t expected to look like this going into 2026 for a program that is basically a conveyor belt to the NFL. Fourteen Buckeyes heard their names called in the 2025 draft, and another wave was expected to follow. But the chaos of the portal changed everything. Thirty-three players have left. Thirty-three players gone. And suddenly, Ryan Day was recalibrating.

That’s when the shift happened. Seven draft-eligible players chose to stay back, which was a massive win for Day. Seeing guys like Brandon Inniss, Austin Siereveld, Luke Montgomery, and Carson Hinzman return steadied the foundation, while Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Jermaine Mathews Jr. coming back in the secondary eased some real concerns.

That shows belief, but it doesn’t make up for the pain of losing dynamic players like Quincy Porter, Mylan Graham, James Peoples, or seeing the defense suffer its own hits.

And when it came time to replace what was lost, Ryan Day went patient hunting. Fans were outraged by the early portal silence, but there was a huge payout. Six transfers in 24 hours, headlined by game-changers like Alabama’s James Smith and Qua Russaw, veteran tight end Hunter Welcing, and proven safeties Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore.

“We all know what needs to be done here. When you look at the guys that we have returning and the guys who we are bringing in from the portal, we feel strongly about it,” Day said on January 15. “We still have some work to do here down the stretch, but we’ve got a good combination of older players who are back, portal guys, and young, really talented players.”

Ohio State just survived the chaos. And suddenly, a season that felt uncertain now feels dangerous again, the kind of dangerous that keeps a national title within reach.