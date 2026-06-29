Ohio State QB Commit Reveals Real Reason He’s Not Ready to Shut Down Recruitment as UCLA Apply Pressure

Under new head coach Bob Chesney, UCLA is doing everything to keep Class of 2027 QB Brady Edmunds close to home. However, the 4-star player has been committed to the Buckeyes for around a year and a half. For a long time, it looked like a hard commitment. But lately, there has been some chink in that armor, and Edmunds explained why.

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“I thought I was going to UCLA.” Pete Nakos, during his appearance on Rivals, shared what Brady Edmunds told him. “And then after the Ohio State trip, he goes, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stick with Ohio State, but I don’t want to do anything right now. I don’t want an emotional high, and just do something right away. I want to really take a week. This is the biggest decision of my life. I don’t want to rush it, so I want to make sure all the post-visit high has worn off, and I want to go where I’m most comfortable. I want to go where I’m not just wanted but needed.'”

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Edmunds committed to Ohio State back in December 2024, but lately, he doesn’t seem as locked in as he once did. The rumor that Ryan Day was looking to lock in another QB for the 2027 cycle did not bother him. But the QB began to feel undervalued and unloved, which led him to explore other programs and prompted him to visit UCLA. His OV with the Bruins amazed him, and feeling valued again was the best part.

UCLA also didn’t let this opportunity go to waste. Former UCLA and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman also came to help his former team secure a flip from Edmunds. He made a video for the young recruit, showing how much they want him to play as a Bruin. For them, the quarterback is the need of the hour. They need a QB on their roster quickly for the next cycle after they missed out on Dane Weber.

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As the Bruins’ QB room is empty, Edmunds would instantly become the face of the Bruins’ future with a much cleaner path to starting early. A highly rated QB wouldn’t like to share the room, but with how aggressively Day is trying to flip Trae Taylor, it would be a battle to start. But for Edmunds, it does not feel like a threat at all.

Brady Edmunds is confident in himself

The talk of Day’s program trying to flip Trae Taylor from Nebraska has intensified, but Edmunds is not an inch threatened by it. The 4-star California native is extremely confident in himself, even though Ohio State’s locker room is the toughest to play in so far.

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“I’m the number one quarterback in the country. I truly believe that. And Ohio State is the number one football program in the country. That’s why I committed there in the first place. I could probably play earlier, but if I’m good enough to play as an NFL quarterback, I can play at any college, no matter what,” Edmunds told Nakos.

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The final decision from the QB might be coming soon; per Nakos, it might be in the first week of July. It would be a tough call for Edmunds: while Ohio State has a lot of CFP potential, for the signal caller, it is not about a year but about 40 years down the line.