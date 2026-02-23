Ohio State QB Commit Turns Heads at LA Camp to Win Special Award

October 18, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day heading to the locker room before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. /CSM. Madison United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_290 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

October 18, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day heading to the locker room before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. /CSM. Madison United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_290 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Even before playing a snap in Scarlet and Gray, Ryan Day’s 2027 QB commit is proving why he’s a 5-star prospect. Brady Edmunds walked into the Elite 11 Regional alongside 50 other QBs, many of them older and already established names. The event, just the second regional stop of the year, split players into groups for drill work and accuracy challenges where the Huntington Beach standout separated himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brady was the first QB from the 2027 cycle to earn an invite to the Elite 11 Finals after his standout showing at the LA regional, per Bucknuts247Sports. The Ohio State commit competed alongside elites like Sione Kaho, who earned Alpha Dog honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elite 11 features a standout alumni list including Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, and Tim Tebow. Some of the more recent alums include Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young. Last year’s Finals featured 16 of the top 25 QBs in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six at the position. So when Brady Edmunds becomes the first QB in 2027 to earn that invite, Ryan Day must be proud that Ohio State’s future at QB looks to be secure.

Over the last three seasons, Edmunds put up more than 8,600 passing yards and 107 total TDs. Last season as a junior at Huntington Beach, he threw for 2,724 yards and 32 TDs against just two interceptions in 11 games.

ADVERTISEMENT



Ohio State fans should already be familiar with Brady Edmunds. He committed back in December 2024 and has remained locked in ever since. He’s one of the nine commits in the Buckeyes’ 2027 class that currently sits No. 3 nationally. The 6’5, 222-pound standout fits cleanly into Ryan Day’s QB-friendly system with his size and strong arm. And there’s also the family factor that locked his decision as they all grew up rooting for OSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When Brady Edmunds performs against the nation’s best in the Elite 11 Finals this summer in LA, he’ll be walking in the footsteps of former Buckeye QBs like Stroud, Tavien St. Clair, and Air Noland. And speaking of stages, the one waiting for him in Columbus has been anything but stable lately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady Edmunds is buying into change in Columbus

It’s wild when you think about it. Brady Edmunds hasn’t even stepped on campus yet, and he’s already on his third OC. When he committed, Chip Kelly was running the offense. Shortly after, he left for the NFL and Brian Hartline took over play-calling duties. Then he also departed for the head coaching job at USF. For most QBs, that would be a red flag. But Arthur Smith’s arrival calmed the QB.

“I’m super excited about it,” he told Cleveland.com about working with Smith. “I was on the phone with him, I want to say last Thursday, but yeah, super cool guy. Seemed like kind of a calmer guy. Obviously he’s super smart. He’s been around the NFL for I think the past 13 years… He’s definitely an experienced coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Smith brings NFL credibility, where he coached the Falcons and Steelers after a long run with the Titans. He also had an SEC stop at Ole Miss in 2010 but that NFL link stood out for Brady Edmunds.

“Everybody preaches that Ohio State is going to get you to the NFL,” he said. “Well, now you got dudes that just came out of coaching in the NFL… you’re getting taught that kind of level of football knowledge and being held to that level as an 18, 19, 20-year-old before you’re in the NFL. It’s a huge addition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s 2027 class already includes two 5-stars in EDGE David Jacobs and WR Jamier Brown, with Brady Edmunds headlining a group of seven blue-chippers. But right now, the question is how high his ceiling really is once the lights get brighter.