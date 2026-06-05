Ohio State QB Confirms Ryan Day’s Masterplan to Hand Texas a Major Recruiting Blow

It is uncertain whether Ohio State commit QB Brady Edmunds would stay with the Buckeyes until signing day. But he seems sure about one thing: who is going to flip from the Longhorns to the Buckeyes. And it’s a five-star TE who slipped away from Ryan Day in the final weeks of his recruitment.

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In May, the Texas Longhorns won the recruitment battle for the top TE from the class of 2027, Brock Williams. The TE broke the news live on The Pat McAfee Show, picking head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad over the Buckeyes, but Edmunds believes that is about to change. 247Sports asked Edmunds at the Elite 11 finals this week “to name one elite recruit [he’s] aggressively trying to land or flip.”

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“Brock Williams is going to flip from Texas to Ohio State on Signing Day,” said Edmunds.

William’s commitment to Texas was a blow to Ryan Day, as every prediction pointed to him picking Ohio State. The Buckeyes made sure he got all the attention and understood that he is their top priority. The TE visited Ohio State multiple times, including a trip to the Buckeyes’ game against UCLA. Ryan Day personally oversaw his recruitment. At one point, On3’s recruiting experts gave the Buckeyes an 86% chance to land him. But the player preferred the Texas project.

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“I think they’re building something huge,” said Williams last month after committing to Texas. “I think they’re definitely building a Natty team. Obviously, we got a loaded room at quarterback, which is huge for me cause the quarterback is throwing me the ball, so that was huge.”

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Williams has many similarities with Ohio State star Max Klare. The Buckeyes need a versatile TE who can switch up as WR, and Williams is a perfect fit; that is why Day has been on his recruitment trail since the summer of 25.

The Libertyville TE stands about 6’5” and weighs anywhere from 215 to 230 pounds. He is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 2 tight end by ESPN and sits at No. 70 overall in the composite rankings. While his potential flip will be an intriguing watch, Brady Edmunds may also have something similar in store.

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Brady Edmunds’ future is uncertain

While the Buckeyes have been on a hot recruiting trail, their QB commit of the class of 2027, Edmunds, has also been looking into other programs. Huntington Beach signal-caller has now hinted twice at a possible flip. He committed to the Buckeyes in 2024 and remains certain that Columbus will be his home throughout his collegiate journey. The stance now seems to be changing.

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“As of now, I don’t know, because I haven’t been shown it,” Edmunds said when asked what’d draw him away from Ohio State by 247Sports. “That’s the hard part about it. I’ve just been so Ohio State all my life; it would be hard for another team to overturn it. But we’ll see.

“Ultimately, I don’t know where it’s going to go as of now. College football is changing day by day. Just being able to hold on to some of those (offers) until the final decision comes. But as of now, it’s Ohio State.”

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This is not because he is not ecstatic to be a Buckeye anymore, but it comes with a concern. Although it isn’t clear what he wants to protect himself from, it might be to save his collegiate eligibility after proposals to keep eligibility at five years for every player. Edmunds won’t be able to take snaps for the Buckeyes until his third year. Just like Jared Curtis, Edmunds may move to a program where he is guaranteed a starting spot. UCLA fits the bill, and it’s closer to home.