Ohio State QB Forced to Have Transfer Conversation With Ryan Day Before Cotton Bowl Game

The entire purpose of college football is to reach the NFL. But when you are stuck on the bench at a powerhouse like the Ohio State Buckeyes, getting noticed by scouts becomes difficult, and getting drafted becomes even harder. At some point, a player has to take a leap of faith and bet on himself in the transfer portal. Unfortunately, that moment has come for Ohio State QB2 Lincoln Kienholz after having a word with Ryan Day.

“I’ve definitely had conversations,” Lincoln Keinholz said on Cotton Bowl media day. “I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you gotta play. So I’ve had conversations with Coach Day and also with Coach Fessler a little bit about it.”

Kienholz understands the reality of the situation. To reach the NFL, he needs consistent game reps and films. His goal is to find a spot where he can actually be the starting QB and show what he can do. Right now at Ohio State, it’s pretty obvious QB1 Julian Sayin is still QB1 heading to 2026.

To make it worse, he’s just a freshman and Kienholz got maybe a year or 2 in his tracks. Rather than risk spending most of his college career as a backup, Kienholz appears ready to roll the dice on himself and pursue a starting role in a Power Four conference.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, January 2, no paperwork has been filed yet. Mind you, these are just very much needed conversations, not decisions. The good news is he’s a team player, though, and plans to stay with the squad through their playoff run. He basically said that finishing the season with the team is “my duty as a player” and that he has to “stay here and finish it out with my guys.”

That means regardless of what happens after the Cotton Bowl, Kienholz will be there on the sidelines rocking an Ohio State jersey during the playoff games.

So far, Kienholz’s stats at Ohio State are pretty minimal because he hasn’t seen much action. He’s completed just 21 of 36 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. He’s also used his legs a bit, adding 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns. These numbers scream “needs more playing time,” which is exactly why he’s looking for greener pastures where he can develop his skills.

In the end, this is just a young player trying to figure out his path and chase his dreams. He’s handling it pretty maturely by being honest about his situation while still supporting his team. Keep your ears open for an official decision right after the Cotton Bowl game later this week. That’s likely when things will become official, and we’ll see if he officially becomes a free agent in the college football world.

That said, the immediate focus remains the game itself. The bigger question is whether Ohio State’s offense can roll through Miami’s defense as many of us expected, or if it turns into another grind-it-out affair like the Indiana game. Let’s break it down, band for band.

Can the Ohio State Buckeyes offense easily dismantle Mario Cristobal’s defense?

Ohio State likes to throw the ball more than most teams, passing about 7% more than expected. Even though Miami has a strong pass rush, Ohio State’s offensive line has been solid, ranking 12th in pressure rate allowed. Miami ranks 6th in pressure created, but that pressure does not always lead to big plays. Julian Sayin has handled pressure well for most of the season. He completed 66% of his passes when pressured, which has to be the best in the country.

Miami has had trouble turning pressure into sacks, converting only 17% of pressures into sacks, which ranks 73rd nationally. That is good news for Ohio State because Sayin is good at avoiding sacks. Even against Indiana, when he was pressured on 44% of his dropbacks and sacked five times. Despite that, he still averaged 9.2 yards per attempt when under pressure. These statistics tell he’s one phenomenal clutch player.

Ohio State will probably focus on short, quick passes to slow down Miami’s pass rush. Miami allows 6.7 yards per completion on throws five yards or shorter and struggles with tackling, missing a tackle once every 4.2 catches. Ohio State does not throw deep very often, only 18% of the time. But Sayin has completed an impressive 65% of those deep passes, giving the Buckeyes a chance to take a few shots downfield.

In the run game, Miami has a small edge, especially inside, but Ohio State prefers to run outside. The Buckeyes run outside the tackles 64% of the time, and Miami allows 4.8 yards per carry on those runs. With Ohio State’s disciplined play and balanced attack. The Buckeyes should be able to move the ball and put pressure on Miami’s defense all night long.