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Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Goes Public With New Relationship

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 24, 2026 | 9:54 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Goes Public With New Relationship

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 24, 2026 | 9:54 PM EDT

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Julian Sayin celebrated his 21st birthday on July 23 with more than just cake and birthday wishes. The Ohio State QB also appeared to make his relationship status public. The moment came through an Instagram post from Miami University (Ohio) student Paulina Adams, who shared three photos of the pair along with a caption that spoke for itself.

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“Happy Birthday! Life is best with you in it,” Paulina Adams wrote while tagging Julian Sayin

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If Buckeye fans were waiting for a “hard launch,” this was about as close as it gets. The carousel showed the couple in three different settings. One picture captured them bundled up beside a bonfire in Adirondack chairs. Another had them dressed in matching navy outfits while posing together. The final snap was a casual golf cart selfie, with Julian Sayin wearing a UCLA Bruins hat. 

The Ohio State QB didn’t add a comment, but he did leave a like on the post, which only added fuel to the conversation. Fans quickly filled the comments, many calling it the official reveal of the relationship. It wasn’t completely out of nowhere, since Paulina Adams had already posted a photo of the pair on a boat back on June 14. But this birthday tribute made things a lot more obvious.

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Paulina Adams has already built a following of her own. She studies Communication and Media Studies at Miami University and has carved out an impressive resume while still in college. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked as a marketing specialist for Candid Network, served as a blog writer and fashion co-director for UP Magazine, worked as a stylist, taught reformer and mat Pilates classes at Fitness on High, and even completed a social media marketing internship with the Buffalo Bills.

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Adams is also part of Alpha Phi and has built a sizeable audience online, with nearly 59,000 followers on her personal Instagram account. Her profile describes someone aiming for a career in fashion and social media, combining styling with content creation. Paulina Adams already has an online presence. But dating the Ohio State starting QB just pushed it into a much brighter spotlight. Now, this relationship news arrives just weeks before Julian Sayin enters what could become the defining season of his college career.

The spotlight on Julian Sayin gets brighter on and off the field

Julian Sayin’s first full year as Ohio State’s starter ended with a 12-2 record and a program record 77 percent completion percentage. He finished with 3,610 yards, 32 touchdown passes, and just eight picks. It’s impressive, but the road wasn’t really full of heavyweights. The Buckeyes cruised through most of their schedule, and when Texas showed up in Week 1, Ryan Day kept the game on a short leash. He let the defense do the hard work instead of putting everything on his young QB.

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As the season moved along, the coaching staff gradually handed Julian Sayin more responsibility. Then came the playoffs, and that’s where questions started creeping in. An anonymous NFC scout offered one of the harsher evaluations through ESPN.

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“I liked his tape, but the traits are just so limited in a near-perfect setup of surroundings, and you saw that in the playoffs,” he remarked. 

The criticism didn’t happen all of a sudden because even though Julian Sayin has been accurate and efficient, scouts still want to see him handle pressure better, make plays outside the pocket, and show the grit Ohio State got from Will Howard. His new relationship may be grabbing headlines now, but at the end of the day, what Buckeye fans care about is whether he can deliver when the games actually matter.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Himanga Mahanta

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