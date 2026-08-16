Ohio State QB Room Takes Surprise Turn as Ryan Day Makes Major Announcement

Fall camp in Columbus usually follows a clean script, but true freshman Luke Fahey just flipped the back half of the room. Behind returning starter Julian Sayin, sophomore Tavien St. Clair was expected to cruise into the backup spot. Instead, Fahey’s rapid emergence has turned a quiet depth chart into a legitimate August competition.

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Fahey made his first real statement on August 15 by shedding his black stripe after just nine practices. For Ohio State newcomers, losing that stripe means you have earned your place as a real Buckeye. Head coach Ryan Day did not hide his surprise during post-practice media availability.

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“He’s been really doing a great job. He’s putting a lot of pressure on Tavien. He really is. He’s been competing. He’s been making plays. That’s been exciting to see him come in with a certain work ethic and run the offense at a pretty high level. We’ll kind of see how the rest of camp plays out, but good to see him kind of step in and push Tavien,” Ryan Day said during his post-practice media availability/press conference on August 15.

Ryan Day said Luke Fahey is doing good things in camp and is really pushing Tavien St. Clair for Ohio State’s QB2 position. pic.twitter.com/IcckG9KMZL— Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) August 15, 2026

Day stopped short of handing Fahey the QB2 job, but his praise sent a clear message through the facility. Shedding a black stripe this fast is rare for a true freshman quarterback in Columbus. It shows Fahey is absorbing the playbook faster than expected and making the coaching staff take notice.

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He joins wide receiver Brock Boyd, who lost his stripe on March 31 during spring practice, along with wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. on April 15 and cornerback Jay Timmons on August 12.

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While Fahey’s surge creates plenty of excitement in Columbus, it is important to understand where everyone stands on the field.

Luke Fahey’s Rise Makes the QB Battle Interesting

Fahey posted brilliant career numbers at Mission Viejo. During his 2025 senior season, he threw for 3,199 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 340 rushing yards and 6 scores on the ground.

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Meanwhile, St. Clair amassed over 10,000 career passing yards and more than 100 total touchdowns in high school.

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Sayin leads the group as the clear starter, followed by St. Clair, veteran transfer Justyn Martin, and now Fahey. Day constantly preaches that every quarterback must be “one play away” from stepping on the field.

Despite all the buzz surrounding the backup battle, Sayin’s status at the top of the depth chart remains solid. Sayin returns after a brilliant season in which he passed for over 3,600 yards.

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Day noted that coaches will monitor how the rest of camp plays out before setting any official depth charts. Ohio State opens its 2026 season on September 5, hosting Ball State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

By then, the QB2 picture could be much clearer. Sayin is still the unquestioned QB1, but Fahey’s rapid rise has turned what looked like a settled backup situation.