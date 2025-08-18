Ohio State QB That Ryan Day Cut Ties With Now Set for Redemption at $6.6B NFL Team

Let’s talk about second chances, because if anyone’s living that right now, it’s Kyle McCord. You remember the 2023 season, don’t you? McCord was once the golden boy for Ohio State, handed the keys to a powerhouse program, only for Ryan Day to decide that was enough. A tough year at OSU, some business decisions from the head coach, and McCord suddenly found himself out of Columbus altogether. After the exit that leaves you wondering what could have been, McCord had one thing left, and that’s a chip on his shoulder.

Ohio State wasn’t always where things fell apart. He saw the highest highs, engineering wins, piling up yardage, and, for a while, looking like the future. But in a program with sky-high expectations, even an 11–1 season can feel average. Day never quite gave the stamp of approval McCord (and his camp) wanted. Reports say the Buckeyes wouldn’t guarantee him the starting job for 2024 and, understandably, weren’t matching NIL demands. On top of that, Ohio State landed Will Howard from the portal, and with that, the writing was on the wall. So, McCord packed his bags for Syracuse, hunting for that elusive “next shot.”

Fast-forward to August 2025, and McCord is fighting for an NFL roster spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. Eliot Shorr-Parks tweeted, “I think Kyle McCord locked up a roster spot today.” Turns out, there’s a good reason for that. In Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns, McCord completed 8 of 16 passes for 47 yards, including a third-down, nine-yard touchdown strike to Ainias Smith. He also saw an interception erased by a penalty, but that TD and poise under pressure spoke volumes for a guy battling veteran Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 spot. The Eagles’ QB room is crowded, and McCord’s position isn’t guaranteed, but that performance may have changed some minds and kept his NFL dream alive.

But how did McCord find himself in the NFL? It’s all thanks to Syracuse. Syracuse is usually not the first stop for redemption, but McCord made it the place for a football rebirth. After OSU let him walk, he stepped in and torched the ACC with 4,779 passing yards (the most ever in a season for Syracuse and the ACC), 34 touchdowns, several records smashed, and 10th in Heisman voting. People doubted he’d bounce back, but McCord thrived, showing scouts he could sling it in any system. It was the year in which you found your groove, your confidence, and, importantly, your NFL chance.

So, what’s next for McCord? The preseason isn’t the Super Bowl, but for a guy who’s been shunned, doubted, and forced to reinvent himself, this is a sweet comeback story in the works. Kyle McCord doesn’t have a secure spot yet, but he’s got grit and the skills, and he’s got receipts from everyone who said he wasn’t ‘the guy.’ And after surviving the blueblood drama of Ohio State, thriving at Syracuse, and showing out for the Eagles, who’s to say he won’t surprise in the NFL? The redemption tour is underway. Keep your eyes peeled, folks.

Kyle McCord and the Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle McCord’s time at Ohio State was a wild ride, full of promise but marked by constant pressure and tough decisions. Arriving in Columbus, McCord found himself smack in the middle of a blueblood QB factory, with everyone expecting him to be the next superstar after names like Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. “At the end of the day, the top level of college football and then especially onto the pros, it’s a business,” McCord reflected about his time in Columbus. “Ohio State had to make a business decision that they felt was best for them, and I had to do the same thing.” Despite a strong record as a starter and moments of brilliance in huge games, there always seemed to be chatter about whether he was ‘the guy’ or just holding the spot until something better came along.

McCord’s relationship with head coach Ryan Day remained respectful but complicated. Publicly, McCord took the high road during his departure, sharing, “Obviously, it wasn’t an easy conversation. And he’s someone that I respect a ton. So I’m going to keep the details of all that kind of private,” McCord said of Day. “But like I said, it was cool seeing him win. … People try to make it seem like we hate each other or whatever, but that’s not the case at all. I was rooting for him all season long and I know he was rooting for me as well.” The word around the program was that Day just couldn’t guarantee McCord the starting job for another season, and there were whispers about NIL deals and whether OSU would step up to keep him, but McCord insisted it wasn’t about money.

Buckeye fans had split opinions. Some wanted to see more development from McCord, pointing out inconsistencies or mistakes against big teams. Others wondered if expectations were simply sky-high at Ohio State after years of Heisman-level QB play. In reality, the move worked out for both parties. Will Howard came in, and Ohio State stayed in the national title mix, while McCord headed to Syracuse looking for his second wind.