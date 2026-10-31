Ohio State QB’s Mom Shares Cryptic Message Before USC Game as Ryan Day Keeps Plans Private

Ohio State is heading into USC with a quarterback crisis Ryan Day cannot afford to mishandle. Julian Sayin is sidelined, his replacement remains unconfirmed, and the No. 2 Buckeyes are staring at a dangerous road test with two inexperienced quarterbacks fighting for the job. One wrong call from Day could put Ohio State’s national championship hopes in serious jeopardy.

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While head coach Ryan Day has kept his plans private, a social media post from one quarterback’s family has added another talking point ahead of Saturday’s matchup. The message did not directly address the competition, but its timing caught the attention of Ohio State fans as they waited for clarity about who would take the first snap.

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The post featured Theodore Roosevelt’s well-known passage, The Man in the Arena: “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again.” The message appeared on Facebook shortly before Ohio State’s game against USC and was later highlighted by Billy Beebe, host of the Ohio State Football Report, on X on October 31.

The Facebook post came from the mother of Tavien St. Clair, the sophomore quarterback who is competing with freshman Luke Fahey for a bigger role in Ohio State’s offense. Beebe brought the post to wider attention with a message identifying it as St. Clair’s mother’s Facebook post ahead of the Ohio State-USC game.

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The Roosevelt passage goes on to recognize people who keep trying despite mistakes and setbacks. It ends by contrasting those willing to take on a challenge with people who avoid the possibility of failure. The message is often associated with effort, courage, and the willingness to step into difficult situations.

Still, the post did not name the quarterback competition or explain why St. Clair’s mother chose to share it at that particular moment. It would be a stretch to treat it as a direct statement about Day’s plans. Its timing, however, gave fans another detail to discuss as Ohio State prepared for a game that could mark an important step in the young quarterback’s development.

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The quarterback situation took a turn after Julian Sayin injured his throwing arm during Ohio State’s 19-15 win over Indiana on October 17. Sayin left the game, and Fahey stepped in. The injury has left the Buckeyes preparing to move forward without their regular starter for the foreseeable future.

Fahey had held the backup spot throughout the season, ahead of St. Clair, a former five-star recruit from Bellefontaine, Ohio. But with Sayin sidelined, Day gave both young quarterbacks opportunities to practice and compete for the starting job during the team’s bye week.

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When asked about the decision, Day made it clear that he was not ready to announce a starter.

“I think both quarterbacks practiced well last week, which was good,” Day said. “It was good energy. Guys were rallying around both guys, and, you know, we’ll keep working this week and keep working on packages for both guys.”

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Day also said the final choice would depend on how the next few practices went. He wanted the staff to determine which approach would give Ohio State the best chance to win, leaving fans waiting for an official answer.

Day’s mention of packages for both quarterbacks has also raised the possibility that Fahey and St. Clair could each have a role against USC. That does not guarantee both will play, but it suggests the coaching staff has been preparing for different options while working through the competition.

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Fahey has the advantage of being the player who stepped in after Sayin’s injury and who held the backup role for most of the season. St. Clair, meanwhile, has an opportunity to make his case after arriving at Ohio State with considerable recruiting attention. Neither has much college experience, so the decision will be a significant one for the Buckeyes.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Fahey was expected to start against USC. However, Day had not publicly confirmed that choice in the updates included in the available reports. Until the team makes its plans clear, the competition remains a central storyline heading into the weekend.

Ohio State Faces a Big Test on the Road

The Buckeyes travel to Southern California to face a USC team coming off a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. The Trojans have already suffered two losses this season, while Ohio State must adjust to playing without Sayin and help a young quarterback settle into the offense.

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The matchup also marks Ohio State’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2008, when USC won 35-3. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

St. Clair’s mother’s post has added another layer of conversation before kickoff, but it does not reveal what Day has decided. For now, Ohio State’s focus remains on preparing both quarterbacks and finding the right approach for a challenging road game. The answer should become clear when the Buckeyes take the field against USC.