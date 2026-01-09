Ohio State RB’s Agent Teases Future With ACC Giants After $840K NIL Demand to Ryan Day

College football NIL deals have soared into uncharted territory. Washington QB Demond Williams drew a reported $6 million LSU offer, while Sam Leavitt has attracted $4-5 million program interest. Ohio State RB Bo Jackson now joins the trend, with his agent pushing for top dollar, even if it infuriates Buckeye fans.

On January 8, Miami played Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl and emerged victorious. Bo Jackson’s agent, Ben Clouser, was in the stands supporting the team. He not only posted a picture on his Instagram from the stands but also cheered for the team. The ASU alum also wrote a message supporting “Canes to the Natty.”

Ideally, the act would have been a normal showing of Miami fandom. But with Bo Jackson demanding a huge NIL payout, it might not be construed as such. Moreover, after OSU’s gut-wrenching defeat against the Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, sentiment won’t be soft for Clouser in OSU circles.

Bo Jackson made headlines recently when news broke that the RB was asking for a 7-figure NIL payout to re-sign with the Buckeyes. According to reports, Jackson is asking for NIL pay upwards of $840,000, an amount Patriots star TreVeyon Henderson is currently making as a rookie as base salary with the NFL outfit. The actual figure may even be far more significant, but reports hint at higher, up to $1.8 million per year.

“From what I understand, the request from that side is more than what (former Ohio State RB) TreVeyon Henderson’s salary was for the New England Patriots this year,” OSU’s recruiting reporter, Jeremy Birmingham, said on his YouTube show. “And more than both TreVeyon and Quinshon (Judkins) made here in their final year at Ohio State.”

Ohio State, on the other hand, has emphasized dialing down its NIL spending. Athletic Director Ross Bjork had touted a $20 million budget for retaining players. Giving Jackson almost $2 million alone would eat up around 10 percent of the budget. That’s even higher than what Quinshon Judkins ($1.1 million) and Henderson ($700,000) made together at OSU.

Amid the possibility of a potential flip from Jackson if his demand isn’t met, can Miami be the next destination? Maybe. The program is in the national championship final and would need quality players like Jackson to continue its 2025 season’s dominance ahead.

The 6-foot and 217 lbs RB has notched 1,090 rushing yards in the 2025 season and has 4 more years of eligibility left to offer a significantly higher ceiling. That alone should be concerning for Ohio State, also, since the team has lost several players to the portal already.

Ohio State’s 2025 season ended abruptly after falling to Miami in the Cotton Bowl. Miami utterly dominated OSU and forced two interceptions from Julian Sayin, including a pick-six. Now, Jackson’s agent expressing support for Miami publicly is like rubbing salt in OSU’s already open wounds. But these wounds would only get worse if the player enters the transfer portal and lands in Miami.

Bo Jackson’s potential exit can make matters worse for Ohio State

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz entered the portal and has landed at the Louisville Cardinals. Running back James Peoples has also done the same, along with RB Sam Williams-Dixon. Thereafter, Ohio State also lost its ace wide receiver, Quincy Porter, to the portal, who exited with fellow WRs like Mylan Graham, Bryson Rodgers, and Damarion Witten.

Additionally, tight end Jaleni Thurman, offensive lineman Tegra Thurman, and Jayvon McFadden also entered the portal. Apart from the 9 players, Ryan Day’s roster is also losing several key players to the NFL or loss of eligibility. So, the loss of Sonny Styles, Davison Igbinosun, Caden Curry, Will Kacmarek, and Lorenzo Styles Jr. is going to hurt Ryan Day even more after the 9 transfer portal entries. Can Jackson become the 10th OSU player to enter the portal?

Ohio State is reportedly pondering whether to stick with Jackson or not, and if his performances are worth the $2 million sum. Since the player has 4 years of eligibility left, and he has been prolific already in his true freshman season. It would be hard for Ryan Day to part ways with the player and find a suitable replacement. It remains to be seen where Jackson lands. What do you think? Will it be Miami or back to Ohio State?