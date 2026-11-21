Ohio State is running out of healthy bodies, and Ryan Day’s injury headaches aren’t going away. The offensive line has been a revolving door, while the receiving corps has taken its share of hits. With a crucial road showdown against Nebraska looming, the Buckeyes are finally getting reinforcements, but not without another setback.

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Starting left guard Luke Montgomery is expected to return after missing the Northwestern game, while freshman wide receiver Brock Boyd has been cleared after sitting out four straight contests. However, right tackle Phillip Daniels has been ruled out.

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“Luke Montgomery and Brock Boyd have been cleared to play against Nebraska, while Phillip Daniels is listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Cornhuskers,” Eleven Warriors reported on X on November 21.

Montgomery’s return is welcome news for an offensive line that has undergone multiple changes this season. The senior missed Ohio State’s 28-19 win over Northwestern on November 14 because of an illness. He is expected to resume his role at left guard, lining up between Austin Siereveld at left tackle and Carson Hinzman at center.

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Jake Cook filled in for Montgomery against Northwestern, but his role could change with the senior’s return.

Daniels, meanwhile, has been ruled out after initially being listed as questionable. It will be his sixth missed game of the season.

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The right tackle first suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter against Texas on September 12. He missed four games before returning against Indiana on October 17. However, another setback ahead of the Northwestern matchup forced junior Ian Moore into the starting lineup.

Ohio State also moved Siereveld to left tackle during that game, and Day has since confirmed he will remain there for the rest of the season. With Daniels sidelined, Moore is expected to start again at right tackle.

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Cook could shift to right guard or share snaps with Gabe VanSickle as the Buckeyes adjust their offensive line.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s return gives Ohio State additional depth at wide receiver. The freshman has not played since the October 10 matchup against Maryland and has recorded six catches for 110 yards this season. His availability is particularly important for a receiving corps that has also dealt with injuries to Brandon Inniss and Phillip Bell.

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During his November 19 appearance on 97.1 FM The Fan, Day offered an encouraging update on Boyd’s recovery but remained uncertain about his potential workload.

“Brock’s (injury) has been something that’s hung around for a long time. We’re anxious to get him back. I’m hoping it’s this week. I think he’ll be available this week. How much he’ll play, I’m not really sure. We’ll kind of see. But he’s really close (to returning),” Day said.

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Although Boyd has been cleared, his playing time against Nebraska remains uncertain.

Julian Sayin Remains Out Against Nebraska

Ohio State will continue without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who is set to miss his fourth consecutive game while recovering from the elbow injury he suffered against Indiana. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson is also sidelined with a foot injury.

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Freshman Luke Fahey is expected to remain the starter after completing 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against Northwestern. Jeremiah Smith was his primary target, finishing with 11 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes will also be without safety Deshawn Stewart, wide receiver Brennen Schramm, offensive linemen Jaxon Powell and Max Riley, and tight end Maxence LeBlanc. Linebacker Eli Lee and defensive backs Terry Moore and Brenten “Inky” Jones are also listed as out.

Nebraska has its own injury concerns. The Cornhuskers will be without linebacker Owen Chambliss, defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington and cornerback Andrew Marshall. Defensive end Anthony Jones Jr. is listed as doubtful, while starting left guard Paul Mubenga is questionable.

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Ohio State enters Saturday’s matchup tied for third in the Big Ten, with a potential conference championship appearance still dependent on results elsewhere. The Buckeyes will close their regular season against Michigan following the Nebraska game.

With Montgomery and Boyd returning, Day has more options available for the final stretch. However, Daniels’ absence leaves Ohio State facing another offensive line adjustment ahead of a crucial road matchup.