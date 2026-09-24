Ohio State Receives Major Injury Update as Two Starters Remain Questionable, One Key Offensive Player Ruled Out

Ohio State handled Kent State 59-3 and moved to 2-1, but that easy win did little to solve the problem staring Ryan Day in the face. With just two days left before the September 26 Big Ten opener against Illinois, the Buckeyes still do not know exactly what their starting lineup will look like. The 24-23 loss to Texas two weeks ago left defensive end Zion Grady and right tackle Phillip Daniels dealing with lower-body injuries, while tight end Bennett Christian has since joined the injury list and will not play Saturday. Beating a MAC opponent can hide those cracks for a week. Illinois will find out whether they are actually fixed.

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And with the first availability report now out, the concern is not going away.

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“Zion Grady and Phillip Daniels are questionable to play vs. Illinois, while Bennett Christian is out,” per an X post by Eleven Warriors. “James Smith and Legend Bey are not listed on Ohio State’s injury report, indicating that they have been cleared to play after leaving last week’s game.”

Ohio State’s first availability report of the season, submitted Wednesday ahead of the Illinois game, listed five players as questionable: Grady, Daniels, wide receiver Kyle Parker, running back Anthony “Turbo” Rogers and offensive lineman Ian Gecse. Christian, Jaxon Powell and Vasean Washington are already ruled out for Week 4.

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Daniels and Grady both went down in the Week 2 loss to Texas. Daniels suffered an apparent lower-body injury late in the fourth quarter after playing all 58 offensive snaps, while Grady exited in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return. Christian’s absence adds another concern, with Ohio State now without one of its primary blocking tight ends.

Those are not minor losses. Daniels had become a trusted piece protecting Julian Sayin, while Grady earned the starting defensive end job opposite Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Ohio State could get away with reshuffling against Kent State. Doing it again against a Big Ten opponent is a different challenge, especially when Day already has issues he wants fixed on offense.

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“As you know, third down is not where it needs to be right now … we’re 12 of 33 coming off of last year,” Ryan Day said during a presser, according to USA Today. “I think we were like second in the country in third-down conversion. Those things have got to get better fast, and I think it’s a combination of executing plays better but also looking at other things.”

That makes the next availability updates even more important. Under the Big Ten’s new system, teams will update their injury reports through Friday before releasing the final game-day report two hours before kickoff. If Daniels remains unavailable, Gabe VanSickle would be in line for just the third start of his career at right guard, with Austin Siereveld shifting outside to right tackle. If Grady cannot go, second-year defensive end Epi Sitanilei could see a bigger role alongside Ohio State’s younger edge rushers. Bey’s clearance also gives Day another option in the backfield and return game as the Buckeyes try to settle their rotation before Saturday.

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Ryan Day expects Ohio State to “run angry” as Buckeyes look for offensive spark

Day wants to see more consistency on the offense and a lot more physicality in Week 4. With the Buckeyes struggling to finish drives and establish themselves in the run game, Day wants his players to start “running angry.”

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“I remember a couple [plays] in particular where there are times where ‘hey man, you just want to lower your shoulder and try to run a dude over and set the tone,’ that’s okay too,” Ryan Day said during a presser, according to USA Today. “And there’s times when ‘you want to break off the weak shoulder and stiff arm and make a guy miss,’ that’s okay too. But to me, neither of those things are happening. That’s just the facts … we need some dudes who are running angry this week.”

He also pointed to some newer names stepping up on defense, including linebacker Christian Alliegro, nickel corner Jay Timmons, safety Earl Little and defensive tackle Jason Moore, stating the plan to build around the mentioned group.

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With Illinois set to open the Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will be leaning on backups who struggled against the Longhorns in Week 2. The injury concerns and offensive inconsistency add more pressure on Day, especially with Ohio State’s margin for error shrinking as conference play begins.