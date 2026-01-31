Ohio State Recruitment: New OC Arthur Smith Closing On First 5-Star Recruit

The Ohio State offense will undergo a massive change from this season, now that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith builds on the foundation built by Brian Hartline. Despite the leadership change, the Buckeyes seem to be in pole position to secure the commitment of one of the best prospects in the country.

David Gabriel Georges, aka DGG, is the country’s No. 2 RB prospect and the best talent to come out of Tennessee in the 2027 cycle. He led Baylor to its first undefeated season since 1973, amassing 1,756 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Georges has offers from top teams in the country, but he seems headed to Columbus for his collegiate career.

“[No] program has a better relationship with David Gabriel Georges than Carlos Locklyn, running backs coach, who’s been on him the longest, the earliest,” Steve Wiltfong told Rivals on January 31. “Ohio State’s track record of developing multiple running backs, the pedigree, and the style of play, all speak to David Gabriel Georges.

“Even the way Ohio State recruited from the transfer portal. Taking older guys, making sure that when David Gabriel Georges is ready to enroll. He has an opportunity to compete for a huge role in year one.”

Georges’ explosive talent was on full display in a sensational 431-yard, seven-touchdown performance that showcased the elite speed and vision that has recruiters buzzing. He broke out on the scene in 2024, totaling 1,013 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. His heroics on the gridiron have earned him the MaxPreps Tennessee High School Football Player of the Year award, too.

DGG fits the OSU bill of running backs. That’s why Locklyn is pulling out all the stops in his recruitment. He recently travelled to Canada to visit the RB’s family. Before that, Locklyn also visited DGG in Tennessee. His local ties to the Vols are a big reason they are also predicted to land him, but Ohio State has planned well in advance to host Gabriel Georges in the future. Ohio State was among the first 10 D1 programs to offer Georges in high school.

Ohio State has no RB commitments in the 2027 class. If Georges does pledge to the Buckeyes, he will no doubt get to play a role like Bo Jackson did in the 2025 season. Transfer RB Ja’Kobi Jackson will leave after the 2026 season, opening up an impact position for a player like DGG.

However, more than 25 programs are fighting for the phenomenal tailback. There is one particular SEC program that stands to foil all of OSU’s plans.

Ole Miss still a contender to poach Daniel Gabriel Georges from Ohio State

The Rebels, now blessed with the momentum from the 2025 season, are one of the top 8 schools for David Gabriel Georges, as he shared last December. A month later, the Rebels still seem to be very much in the competition.

“Ole Miss has a great shot. You’re running behind Tennessee and Ohio State for sure. There’s a heavy Ole Miss presence at that school,” Rivals’ Zach Berry said on January 30. The Rebels recruited RB Shekai Mills-Knight and OL Brycen Sanders out of Baylor School.

Ole Miss has made a name for itself in recruiting by standing out even despite having big players in the mix. A big reason why the Rebels could do the same for DGG is that they have a star RB like Kewan Lacy. The offense is one of the most explosive in the country, which seems a great fit for Georges. He might have to sit out for a year at Oxford, but the Rebels have undoubtedly made a lasting impression on him.

It’s tough to woo players who are OSU targets, but it’s become a norm to expect the unexpected when it comes to Ole Miss. Ohio State now has to leverage its already strong relationship with Daniel Gabriel Georges and bring this one home.