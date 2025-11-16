Ohio State Recruitment: Ryan Day Flips Commits From 2 ACC Programs, Marks 6th Recruit in November

Early National Signing Day looms just around the corner in December. The remaining 2026 commits finally laid down their commitments to respective programs. Yet one key defensive prospect from Norcross, Georgia, has flipped the script. The 40th-ranked edge rusher in the country has chosen Ryan Day’s Ohio State after decommitting from Dabo Swinney’s Clemson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Four-Star EDGE Dre Quinn has committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’4 230 EDGE from Buford, GA was previously committed to Clemson,” reported ON3 reporter Hayes Fawcett on X. Dre Quinn also sent a message to all Ohio State fans: “I am Home! B.I.A,” said the edge rusher gleefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dre Quinn’s recruitment began to heat up in late 2024, with offers from programs such as LSU and Clemson. By the time spring arrived in 2025, Quinn had narrowed down his list of programs to include Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia Tech, and several others. However, his final decision came down to a choice between Clemson and Texas, and Quinn even took an official visit to Austin before committing to Clemson. Quinn’s recruitment to Clemson was a shock in itself in the recruiting world.

“When I was on my official visit to Clemson earlier this summer, I told coach Rumph that I was going to be a Tiger, and I want to honor my word. I can’t even explain it; there is something different about Clemson. They have been a top school for me for a while. It was them at Notre Dame, then them at Georgia Tech, then them at Texas – Clemson was always in the top two for me,” said Quinn upon committing to Clemson. However, soon after Clemson began its 2025 season, another stark reality emerged.

Clemson, a preseason national title favorite, began its season with a loss against LSU, and later, other losses accumulated. The program then lost 21-24 against Georgia Tech and faced another defeat against Syracuse. The bleak performances then forced Quinn to reconsider his commitment. “It was not an easy decision. I just have to make sure I find the best fit for me,” said Quinn. The 6’4″ and 225lbs edge rusher then finally started his recruitment anew, and finally, Ohio State came calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Day also convinced another recruit to join the shores of Ohio. Having previously pledged to Louisville, Nick Lautar, a three-star prospect out of Lebanon, Ohio, ultimately decided to join the Buckeyes. The Eleven Warriors page announced, “#BOOM Ohio State lands its second commitment of the day as in-state tight end Nick Lautar flips from Louisville to the Buckeyes.”

He’s a fine pass catcher, runs the lanes well for a high school tight end, and makes tough catches in traffic. He caught 38 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year to attract eyeballs. A strong blocker knocking defenders off the park, Lautar has the potential to become a beast. But this isn’t OSU’s first flip for November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ryan Day has already done four more flips in November, apart from Dre Quinn

Ohio State, after producing a 5th-ranked class in 2025, is on to another top-5 class. Ryan Day has 27 commits in the 2026 class so far, including 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr. The class currently ranks third nationally. The major contributing factor is undoubtedly the plethora of flips Ryan Day has made this month, totaling five prospects.

Ohio State landed the commitment of cornerback Jay Timmons on November 6. The 5’11” and 185 lbs prospect was committed to Florida State after flipping from Indiana in April. After landing Timmons, Ryan Day went on to seal the commitment of 3-star offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm, who was committed to Bill Belichick’s UNC. Apart from Wilhelm, the OSU head coach also landed 4-star defensive tackle Emanuel Ruffin, who had earlier committed to Colorado. But that’s not it.

ADVERTISEMENT

OSU also landed four-star athlete Legend Bey from Tennessee, who offers explosive power. Bey boasts a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash and can also play as a quarterback apart from several other positions. Lastly, Dre Quinn’s commitment makes him the fifth player to flip to Ohio State. It is clear that Ohio State’s unbeaten record in 2025, along with its 2024 national title win, is fueling its recruiting dominance.